Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Enterprise Wireless Services in 2024: Wireless WAN, Fixed Wireless Solutions and Network Slicing Drive the Global Market

This research study outlines the top 10 growth opportunities in the global enterprise wireless services market, overviewing those that will define the future of wireless, and presents market forecasts for the opportunities identified.

Mobile operators are moving rapidly toward fifth-generation (5G) network deployments. 5G represents a fundamental shift in communication network architectures that will likely accelerate revenue generation through innovative services facilitated via 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, and internet of things devices. It delivers a potent combination of network capabilities and flexible options for network deployments, service delivery, and network management to improve carriers' ability to provide a differentiated, customized, and scalable wireless service experience.

While consumer 5G services remain critical to the success of 5G, communications service providers must also prioritize the co-development of innovative, out-of-box 5G vertical solutions to support enterprises' journeys toward becoming digital-first organizations. Business model experimentation is also important to help identify high-potential 5G services.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Open and Virtual Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Growth Opportunity 2: Private 5G Networks

Growth Opportunity 3: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Growth Opportunity 4: 5G Network Slicing

Growth Opportunity 5: 5G Monetization

Growth Opportunity 6: Telco-to-techco Transition

Growth Opportunity 7: AI-enabled Network Optimization

Growth Opportunity 8: 5G Transport Network Solutions

Growth Opportunity 9: Next-generation Mobile Advertising

Growth Opportunity 10: Innovations in Digital Payments

