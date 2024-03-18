Western European Construction PPE Growth Opportunities - Sustainability Targets and Multifunctional PPE Drive Overall Market Potential

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western European Construction PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Western Europe construction PPE market generated €1,579.2 million in revenue in 2023. Increased demand from the fall protection PPE segment is forecast to drive market growth during the forecast period. The hand protection PPE segment accounted for the largest market share, with the number of small and medium manufacturers increasing in Western European countries.
Germany held the largest revenue share in the construction PPE market in 2023 as the growth of infrastructure construction industries and higher compliance requirements spurred demand. Western Europe's construction PPE market is fragmented, comprising multiple PPE manufacturers. Many construction companies purchase products through PPE distributors.
Manufacturers increasingly use recycled plastics and biodegradable materials to produce sustainable PPEs in response to Western Europe's growing demand for sustainable construction PPE. Rising demand for multifunction PPE (e.g., multifunctional protective clothing and hand protection) offering protection from multiple hazards will drive high growth during the forecast period.
This research assesses the PPE market's current status and prospects in the Western European construction sector. It analyzes and captures PPE technologies, market trends, and industry drivers and restraints across various Western European regions, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Scandinavia, Benelux, Iberia, and the Alpine. The construction PPE market research covers products including above-the-neck PPE (e.g., head, eye, face, and hearing), respiratory protection, hand protection, protective clothing, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection.
