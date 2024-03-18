Global Agricultural Adjuvant Market Growth Opportunities Report - Adoption of Sustainable and Precision Farming Techniques to Ensure Future Growth Potential

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Adjuvant Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Agricultural adjuvants are used with herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to make them more effective and enhance crop protection.
The research scope covers different types of adjuvants based on their functionality, adoption/use. and application. This research analysis covers the B2B market dynamics of adjuvants and presents a detailed value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, new product launches, and customer effort/practices.
Growth in the adoption of crop protection chemicals and the push towards sustainable farming practices will drive the demand for more advanced adjuvant chemistries. Geopolitical conditions will continue to impact the agrochemicals space, primarily the demand and supply dynamics of adjuvants. Tank-mix adjuvants held the largest revenue share and will witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
US and Latin American markets will drive the bulk of the demand because of the presence of large-scale farms and higher adoption of spray adjuvants. In terms of application, herbicides held the largest share driving the bulk of the demand for adjuvants in 2023, followed by fungicides and insecticides. In terms of functionality, wetting and spreading agents held the largest share; however, the growing use of precision farming technologies will drive the demand and innovation across drift control, spray retention, and deposition agents.
North America held the largest share in 2023 and will its position over the forecast period. Latin America, particularly Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, will see the highest growth because farmers are looking for new tools and technologies to improve yield while reducing pesticide usage. China, Japan, and Australia will lead growth in the Asia-Pacific.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Precision Farming
- Novel, Safe, & Green Chemistries
- Adjuvants for Agricultural Biologicals
