Annual Global IoT Survey - The Current State of the Internet of Things-Continuity and Change, Commonalities and Fragmentation

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current State of the Internet of Things-Continuity and Change, Commonalities, and Fragmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this third iteration of the annual IoT user survey, we start to gain a longitudinal understanding of the industry's continuity and change. A total of 688 respondents participated in the survey conducted in Q3 2023, with IT and business decision-makers responsible for IoT decisions representing a range of industries, organization sizes, and regions.

Compared to the previous year, the 2023 survey's results reveal both patterns of change and continuity. Furthermore, the results indicate regional as well as industry differences in IoT adoption.

Some of the changes perceived in 2023 take place in the status of IoT deployment in organizations and the growth of C-Suite influence in decision-making. On the other hand, organizations claim to have the same business objectives and challenges. For example, security and data protection remains the top challenge for implementation.

Finally, the survey indicated regional and industry differences in 2023 in terms of benefits perceived, wireless connectivity used in IoT solutions, data volume, IoT applications, and economic scenarios for 2024.

The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including:

Decision-makers that are driving the adoption of digital solutions;

How they rank challenges and priorities;

What benefits are experienced by region and industry;

What infrastructure options they are using and planning to add;

Key IoT applications;

The approximate ranking of spending on components;

Growth expectations.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

Decision-makers and Objectives

IT Department and C-Suite Officers Drive Decisions

Slight Changes in Business Priorities and Objectives

IoT Adoption and Challenges

Significant Change in IoT Deployments

The Tactical IoT Challenges Persist

Benefits of IoT Implementation

ESG and Customer Experience Propel the Growth of IoT

Regional Similarities and Differences in Benefits Experienced

Industry Similarities and Differences in Benefits Experienced

Connectivity and Data

Regional Differences in Wireless Connectivity

Dealing with Significant Data Volumes

Regional Similarities and Industry Outliers by Application

Regional Differences in Application

Heavy Usage Outliers

Transportation and Storage Drives Large-scale IoT Deployments

Spending and Business Expectations

Investments Expectations Show Stability

Economic Scenarios Show Disparate Regional Concerns

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rp5c9q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.