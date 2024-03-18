Asia-Pacific Digital Commerce Market Insights and Payment Innovations 2024 - Non-Cash Transactions Projected to Exceed 1.2 Trillion Transactions by 2027

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Commerce Market Insights and Payment Innovations 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commerce landscape in Asia-Pacific is witnessing an increase in non-cash transactions, livestreaming retail, and a strong presence in digital payments

According to the report, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in non-cash transactions, with projections exceeding 1.2 trillion transactions by 2027. Livestreaming retail and social commerce sales are expected to see remarkable growth alongside this surge in transactions. Omnichannel commerce trends indicate a rising preference for in-store pick-up and increased online retail sales of physical goods.

Short video livestreaming is also emerging as a popular method for online shopping experiences. Asia-Pacific leads in digital transactions, supported by government initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth and financial inclusion. B2C E-Commerce payment values are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around +6.5%, while Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes are expected to surpass EUR 330 billion by 2028.

The Asia-Pacific region experiences rising real-time, integrated, and in-car transactions alongside online security concern

Real-time transactions are on the rise, especially in China, with a projected CAGR of over +10% from 2022 to 2027. Japan's Zengin system showcases early adoption and ongoing improvements in payment infrastructure. Both countries are witnessing a shift towards integrated payment methods, with mobile payments dominating offline purchases in China and increased adoption of QR code and contactless payments in Japan.

Additionally, in-car payment services are gaining momentum in the Asia-Pacific region through collaborations between automotive and payment sectors. Despite digital advancements, concerns regarding fraud and security persist, particularly in online payments, with notable rates reported in Taiwan and China.

The report also explores emerging digital commerce sectors like digital health and gaming, offering insights into evolving market trends and significant growth opportunities.

