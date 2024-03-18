Iliac Stent Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of BD, Abbott, Boston Scientific, W. L. Gore & Associates, Cook, Medtronic, Vascular, Terumo, Getinge and Biotronik

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iliac Stent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Self-expandable Stents, Balloon-expandable Stents), By Artery Lesions (Common Iliac Artery Lesions, Severe Calcified Lesion), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global iliac stent market size is expected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2030, projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The market is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, growing advancements in medical technology, and expanding awareness about minimally invasive procedures as an effective treatment option for cardiovascular diseases.





The industry's growth is driven by new product development and aligned procedures with enhanced patency. For instance, self-expanding stents have demonstrated exceptional results in the treatment of external iliac artery. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) is expected to propel iliac stents market growth. According to an article by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in October 2023, the global prevalence of PAD was pegged at 1.52% or nearly 113 million people. Additionally, NCBI's article in 2022 projected the annual incidence of PAD to be nearly 10 million.



An increase in strategic initiatives amongst the key players of iliac stents is anticipated to propel growth. For instance, in January 2024, Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. received marketing approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its peripheral venous stent system. Furthermore, in October 2023, Getinge AB announced the commercial availability of its product, iCast covered stent system to treat iliac arterial occlusive disease in the U.S.



Iliac Stents Market Report Highlights

The iliac stents market in the healthcare industry was estimated at USD 1.03 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.53 Billion in 2030

The iliac stents market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 1.53 Billion by 2030

In 2023, North America held the largest share in the iliac stents market, with a revenue share of 43.7%. The growing geriatric population in the U.S., which is susceptible to PAD is expected to increase the demand for stenting procedures, thereby significantly contributing to the market growth over the forecast period

By type, self-expandable stents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.4% in 2023driven by favorable long-term clinical study results for these stents that are expected to instill confidence in healthcare providers

By artery lesions, the common iliac artery lesions segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.5% in 2023 driven by growing cases of patients suffering from high cholesterol and obesity are expected to boost the demand for iliac stents, as these conditions cause plaque buildup, which narrows or blocks artery lumen

By end use, hospital segment accounted for a dominant revenue share of 61.7% in 2023. Hospitals serve as referral centers where patients receive comprehensive care, including diagnostic imaging, medical management, and interventional procedures like iliac stent placement

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Iliac Stents Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD)

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in iliac stents

3.2.1.3. Increasing number of product approvals in developed and developing countries

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of reimbursement policies for venous stenting

3.2.2.2. Product recalls

3.3. Iliac Stents Market Analysis Tools





Chapter 4. Iliac Stents Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Iliac Stent Market: Type Dashboard

4.2. Iliac Stent Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Iliac Stents Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Self-Expandable Stents

4.5. Balloon-Expandable Stents

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Iliac Stents Market: Artery Lesions Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Iliac Stent Market: Artery Lesions Dashboard

5.2. Iliac Stent Market: Artery Lesions Movement Analysis

5.3. Iliac Stents Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Artery Lesion, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Common Iliac Artery Lesions

5.5. Severe Calcified Lesions

5.6. Complete Obstructive Lesions



Chapter 6. Iliac Stents Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Iliac Stent Market: End-Use Dashboard

6.2. Iliac Stent Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.3. Iliac Stents Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Outpatient Facilities

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Iliac Stents Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Type, Artery Lesions, & End-use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

BD

Abbott

Boston Scientific

W. L. Gore & Associates

Cook

Medtronic

Vascular

Terumo

Getinge

Biotronik



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik0ddj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment