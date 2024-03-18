Sarcopenia Market Expected to Grow with Advancements in Treatment and Diagnosis by 2032

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sarcopenia Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sarcopenia market outlook appears promising as a recent market insights publication suggests consistent growth within the sector through to 2032. The study highlights advancements emerging from pivotal geographical regions, namely the 7MM (the United States, EU4—Germany, France, Italy, and Spain—and the United Kingdom, and Japan), where the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Sarcopenia are projected to rise. Historically underserved populations may finally anticipate better diagnosis rates and treatment due to the advent of innovative therapies that could potentially transform Sarcopenia management.

The comprehensive research publication, "Sarcopenia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032," offers an all-encompassing review of the condition, from detailed epidemiological insights to therapy pipeline analyses. Sarcopenia—a progressive, age-related decline in skeletal muscle mass and strength—is a condition that predisposes individuals to a range of health issues including falls, reduced mobility, and decreased quality of life.

Key Insights and Growth Factors

Forecasts pinpoint consistent growth in Sarcopenia market size from 2023 to 2032 within the 7MM, crediting improved diagnostic practices and advancements in therapeutic developments.

The spotlight on the US market reveals approximately 55% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Sarcopenia present, a figure which stood at roughly 15 million in 2022 with expected growth.

Standard treatments, including supportive care such as vitamin D and hormone therapies, currently dominate the market, generating close to USD 2,731 million as of 2022.

Emerging treatments like Sarconeos (BIO101) and MYMD-1 promise significant impact on the market growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Comprehensive Market and Therapy Assessment

The report provides an integral understanding of Sarcopenia by delving into diagnosis and treatment algorithms right along with the socio-economic aspects. Diagnosing sarcopenia is multifaceted, involving clinical evaluation, muscle mass measurement, and functional testing. The therapeutic landscape is composed primarily of resistance training, nutritional adjustments, and, when necessary, pharmaceutical interventions.

The Sarcopenia market report deals with current treatment practices, offering insight into individual therapies' market shares and assessing the potential of the market. It encompasses the geographical tutelage of the United States, EU4, the UK, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Sarcopenia epidemiology is scrutinized from various angles, segmented by total diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific prevalence, age-specific prevalence, and severity-specific prevalence, exposing the disease's burden and guiding stakeholders in channeling resources to areas of high demand

. Emerging Therapeutic Spotlight Innovative prospective therapies like Sarconeos (BIO101) from Biophytis and MYMD-1 from MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., present exciting developments, potentially fulfilling unmet medical needs within the Sarcopenia space.

Market Drivers and Trends Increased prevalence of diagnosed cases, coupled with the introduction of emerging therapies, continues to fuel the growth of the Sarcopenia market. The United States market overwhelmingly dominates the scene while EU4 and the UK demonstrate formidable market share as well—systematically analyzed and forecasted within the report.

Pipeline Development and KOL Insights The pursuit of therapeutic solutions is incessant, with treatments in various development stages poised to elevate patient care. The report offers key insights from industry experts, including perspectives on treatment landscapes, patient therapy adherence issues, and drug uptake mechanics, positioning them to optimize emerging market opportunities. In conclusion, rising diagnosed case numbers combined with scientific advancements in emerging treatments highlight a dynamic and burgeoning Sarcopenia market.

The depth and breadth of expert analysis provided within the "Sarcopenia - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032" report ensure it's an indispensable resource for industry professionals navigating the ever-evolving Sarcopenia landscape.



