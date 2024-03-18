Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.1 billion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive rear occupant alert system market was projected to attain US$ 602.3 million in 2021. It is anticipated to garner a 13.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.1 billion by 2031.

Automotive rear-occupant alerts advise drivers to check the back seat for the safety of any infant, kid, or pet left unattended. Many automakers have included a rear-seat reminder device in their 2022 model year vehicles. Newer technologies are making inroads and redefining how vehicles were and will be developed in the future, as the global automotive industry has seen substantial and important changes over the previous decade.

It is evident that emphasizing safety is paying off, as indicated by the widespread acceptance and appreciation of car rear seat occupant warning systems. They are increasingly becoming necessary prerequisites to provide hassle-free and secure driving experiences. The need for such technology is likely to increase as the automotive industry works toward a "connected future."

Key Findings of Market Report

The increase in the number of children and pets abandoned in automotive has driven the use of rear-seat occupant alert systems.

Government policies and restrictions surrounding leaving children alone in vehicles are expected to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Governments throughout the world are demanding the incorporation of a rear occupant alert system in new passenger and light commercial vehicles to avoid a rise in accident cases caused by a lack of vigilance or unintended blunders.

Market Trends for Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System

The rear occupant alert system is still in its early stages of development. Automotive manufacturers like General Motors, Nissan, Toyota, Kia, and Hyundai presently provide vehicles with a back seat occupant warning system.

This alarm system provides a variety of functions, depending on the car manufacturer, to safeguard people from being mistakenly left in a vehicle. The significant drive by major OEMs to incorporate this technology into their new vehicle fleets in the near future is expected to increase the OEM segment's market share.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle category is expected to dominate the global market, led by increased demand for SUVs. Growing middle-class income, more disposable capital, and an increase in demand for safer in-car technology as a result of the introduction of connected and intelligent vehicle solutions are all expected to drive demand for vehicle occupancy detection systems in passenger vehicles.

Global Market for Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System: Regional Outlook

Governments and automobile groups in Europe and North America are deeply worried about children's safety in vehicles, and these areas have documented a number of accidents in this respect.

OEMs, manufacturers, and vehicle customers are all embracing rear seat occupant alert systems. Increased sales of sedan passenger cars as well as light commercial vehicles are expected to provide considerable growth possibilities for the market in Europe and North America.

The Asia Pacific market is also expected to develop rapidly as people's incomes rise, resulting in an increase in passenger car sales in the area. Strong sales of SUVs and crossovers, followed by hatchback cars in the region due to significant auto markets like China and India, are probably going to drive the Asia Pacific market at a significant rate in the near future.

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market: Key Players

The global automotive rear occupant alert system market is dominated by service providers, although notable rear occupant salert system manufacturing businesses have the ability to accelerate expansion through the adoption of novel services.

Key players have embraced mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive rear occupant alert system market:

Hyundai Mobis

Sense A Life

Evenflo

Baby Alert International

Elepho Inc.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAYSER GMBH & CO. KG

Flexpoint

Others

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Hyundai Mobis declared in March 2020 that it was developing a radar-based rear occupant alert system. The rear occupant alert system is designed to remind the driver to check the back seats before departing the vehicle. Cars with rear occupant alert systems typically employed ultrasonic or weight sensors; however, the Hyundai Motor Group unit stated that it used radar sensors for greater accuracy.

Global Automotive Rear Occupant Alert System Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Sedan

Hatchback

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Technology

Rear-Door Logic

Motion Detection

Camera Systems

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

