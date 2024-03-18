Hydroponic Equipment Market Poised for Expansion to US$8.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Technological Advances in Indoor Farming

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Equipment World Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hydroponic Equipment, valued at approximately US$4.8 billion in 2023, is projected to achieve significant growth, reaching an estimated value of US$8.6 billion by the end of 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029.

An in-depth analysis encapsulated within the latest market study provides a granular outlook on the burgeoning Hydroponic Equipment market across various regions and segments. This expansive growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of indoor farming techniques and the rise of sustainable agriculture practices.

The market compendium segments the Hydroponic Equipment landscape into essential categories including, but not limited to:

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Control Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Furthermore, a regional analysis showcases market dynamics within North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key developments and a comprehensive list of significant market players are provided, offering stakeholders a high-level perspective on the competitive climate.

The Hydroponic Equipment market report encompasses a broad array of insights and data crucial for understanding both current market conditions and future market prospects. This report becomes particularly relevant as agri-technologies continue to advance, and indoor farming practices evolve to meet the demands of a growing global population with sustainability considerations in mind.

Comprehensive in scope, the report serves as a pivotal resource for those operating or investing in the Hydroponic Equipment sector. With indoor agriculture technology rapidly progressing, stakeholders can anticipate and navigate strategic growth opportunities and market shifts.

Forecast Summary and Market Insights

Projected market size of US$8.6 billion by 2029.

Healthy CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2029.

Extensive analysis of equipment types and regional market insights.

Identification of leading market participants and key developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 18 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Equipment Type

Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Equipment Type

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Modified Norway Spruce Wood Fiber Grow Medium Enhances Hydroponic Strawberry Production

Ozonation a Feasible Commercial Hydroponics Technique in Drip Irrigation

Growth of Plants Enhanced by Electrical Stimulation with Grow Lights

LED Lighting Enhances Production of Food Purpose-Based Rich Sprouts

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

American Hydroponics, Inc. (AmHydro)

Controlled Environments Limited

Freight Farms, Inc.

GreenTech Agro LLC

Heliospectra AB

HortiMaX (Ridder)

HydroGarden Ltd.

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydroponic Systems International

Logiqs BV

Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting)

