North America OTT TV and Video Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2029 Amidst Ongoing Cord-Cutting Trend

North American OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $100 billion in 2029; up from $81 billion in 2023. The US will contribute $16 billion from the $19 billion additional revenues, with Canada supplying the rest. US revenues will be $92 billion in 2029.

North American AVOD revenues will increase from $17 billion in 2023 to $25 billion in 2029. SVOD revenues will climb by $10 billion between 2023 and 2029 to $67 billion.

The principal analyst of the report said: "Despite being the most mature OTT market by some distance, the US OTT sector continues to grow as cord-cutting show few signs of abating. The US is unique, given the poor state of the pay TV market and the wide OTT choice."

This report covers movies and TV episodes. The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 28-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT, AVOD & FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Company Coverage:

Amazon Freevee

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

CBC

CraveTV

CTV

Disney+

Facebook

Fox

Global

Hulu Live

Illico

Max

NBC

Netflix

Paramount+

Peacock

Pluto TV

Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Showtime

Sling TV

Stack TV

Starz

Tubi

TVA

Viacom

YouTube TV

