Clinical Trial Supplies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Clinical Trial Supplies Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Location (Offshore Clinical Site, Domestic Clinical Site), by Type (Small Molecule Products, Biologic Products, Medical Devices), by Services (Manufacturing (Assays and Test Kits, Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) and INDs (Investigational New Drugs), Placebos, Other), Packaging and Labelling, Logistics & Distribution (Cold Chain Distribution, Non-cold Chain Distribution), Storage & Retention, Comparator Sourcing, Other), by Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CNS and Mental Disorders, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Infectious Disease, Immunology Disease, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Digestive Disorders, Other)), by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by End-users (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organisations, Medical Device Companies, Other).

The Clinical Trial Supplies market is estimated at US$4,146.7 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Rising Demand for Biologics is Boosting the Market Growth

The surge in clinical trials featuring biologics and temperature-sensitive drugs has spurred demand for specialized cold chain facilities to uphold product integrity and efficacy. Monoclonal antibodies like Trastuzumab (Herceptin) and Rituximab (Rituxan), along with insulin and Erythropoietin (EPO) biologics, highlight the increasing reliance on advanced molecular therapies across diverse medical needs. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors such as Adalimumab (Humira) further underscore this trend, addressing autoimmune diseases. For example, in November 2023, Sanofi and Regeneron reported promising interim results from the Phase III NOTUS trial with Dupixent (dupilumab), showcasing a notable decrease in exacerbations among chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. This expansion in the cold chain supply market is primarily driven by the imperative of precise temperature control throughout the entire supply chain, especially critical for biologics, including vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Clinical Trial Supplies Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reshaped the clinical trial supply chain, impacting operations from pre-clinical stages through data analysis. A key factor contributing to this disruption is the absence of comprehensive demand forecasts and feasibility planning. Furthermore, changes in regulations and regional regulatory frameworks are poised to affect the importation of trial supplies. To address these challenges, pharmaceutical companies are adopting collaborative approaches to secure trial supplies and diversifying their supplier networks. Engaging in collaborative supply chain planning enables sponsors to maintain flexibility in sourcing, access real-time inventory information, and forecast demand accurately. Moreover, diversifying the supplier base helps mitigate the adverse effects of macroeconomic fluctuations. Additionally, in response to COVID-19, there is a global shift towards decentralized clinical trial models to enhance patient retention rates.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Investments in the Development of Novel Pharmaceuticals

The surge in investments and partnerships by major pharmaceutical firms is fueling the economic expansion of the clinical trial supplies market. For example, in December 2022, Merck and Kelun-Biotech entered an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement to develop seven experimental preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer therapy, with Merck offering an upfront payment of US$175 million to Kelun-Biotech. Additionally, Kelun-Biotech stands to receive future milestone payments of up to US$9.3 billion if the ADCs gain regulatory approval, along with tiered royalties on net sales for any commercialized ADC product. These escalating investments are driving demand for essential services like cold chain distribution, storage, packaging, labeling, and comparator sourcing, thus significantly bolstering the revenue growth of the clinical trial supplies market. For instance, Catalent recently invested US$9 million in a new clinical supply center in San Diego to enhance its early-phase clinical study services. Moreover, to expand its footprint in burgeoning regions, Biocair partnered with Linehaul Express in India, paving the way for increased clinical trial supplies and revenue growth opportunities in the market.

Technology Advancements are Propelling Market Expansion

The landscape of clinical trials in pharmaceutical and biotech industries is undergoing transformation due to the integration of new technological advancements and the emergence of online communities. There is a noticeable trend towards outsourcing as companies seek to leverage these innovations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced software solutions are widely deployed to address supply chain challenges, minimize waste, control costs, expedite time-to-market, initiate new trials promptly, manage production plans, optimize ongoing trial strategies, and facilitate commercial launches. Sanofi, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, partnered with N-SIDE five years ago to modernize its clinical supply chain processes, resulting in significant efficiency improvements. For example, N-SIDE utilizes extensive clinical supply chain expertise and advanced mathematical techniques to optimize trial supply chains comprehensively. By adopting a global outlook and data-driven decision-making at every stage, N-SIDE empowers pharmaceutical companies of all sizes to efficiently manage their clinical trial operations. Additionally, Controlant's Aurora platform revolutionizes distribution across the clinical trial supply chain, offering real-time visibility down to the individual product level. This innovative approach is already embraced by leading pharmaceutical firms, underscoring its effectiveness in streamlining distribution processes.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Emerging Economies Expansion and Prioritisation of R&D is Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Market Players

Singapore, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Mexico, South Korea, Indonesia, and Turkey are significant emerging markets in the clinical trial supplies industry, with pharmaceutical sales quadrupling in five years to capture a 20% share of the global pharma market. This shift towards emerging markets is attributed to their large populations, increasing income levels, and rising life expectancy, amid stagnating growth and patent expirations in established countries. Singapore has emerged as a leading hub for research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and commercial activities in the Asia Pacific region, driven by government support, a thriving startup ecosystem, and robust infrastructure. Major pharmaceutical players like GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi have been attracted to Singapore's pro-business environment and highly skilled workforce. Over the last two decades, Singapore has witnessed a remarkable surge in its biopharmaceutical exports, soaring to S$19 billion (US$14.27 billion) in 2022, showcasing the sector's formidable expansion. This growth is further underscored by the influx of numerous Chinese companies establishing operations in Singapore. Notably, WuXi Biologics, a Chinese firm specializing in the production of raw materials for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, declared its intention in August of the previous year to invest US$1.4 billion over the ensuing decade towards the establishment of a research and production facility in Singapore.

Collaboration and Partnerships Among Key Players

Collaboration and partnerships within the clinical trial supplies sector are pivotal for enhancing patient outcomes and fostering market growth. By aligning with healthcare providers, manufacturers gain crucial insights, refine device designs, and ensure seamless integration within healthcare systems. Recent notable collaborations include Pfizer's adoption of Snowflake in June 2023 to revolutionize clinical trials through robotics and automation. Similarly, Ariceum Therapeutics and Eurofins CDMO partnered in June 2023 for Clinical Trial Supply services, while ICON plc collaborated with BARDA for supply management in September 2023. Additionally, Movianto's logistic services agreement with Theramex in February 2023 highlights the significance of logistics partnerships for efficient supply chain management in clinical trials.

Competitive Landscape

The clinical trial supplies market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, featuring numerous companies and products. In 2023, key players such as Biocair, Bionical Limited, Catalent Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., KLIFO, Lonza Group AG, Marken, Parexel International, PCI Pharma Services, Sharp Services, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Walden Group SAS accounted for the high revenue share in the global clinical trial supplies market. To fortify and enhance their market positions, these industry leaders have implemented a range of strategies including mergers and acquisitions, substantial investments in research and development, collaborative ventures, partnerships, regional expansions, and the introduction of innovative products.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Pfizer implemented Snowflake to enhance patient outcomes, revolutionize clinical trials with robotics and automation, and conduct predictive analytics for diagnosis and supply chain monitoring.

In June 2023, Ariceum Therapeutics (Ariceum) and Eurofins CDMO announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration entails Eurofins CDMO providing Clinical Trial Supply services to support Ariceum's ongoing Phase I/II clinical studies in Australia, as well as upcoming clinical trials.

In September 2023, ICON plc partnered with BARDA for clinical trials including supply management.





