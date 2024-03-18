United States Emergency Department Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Overcrowded Emergency Departments with Prolonged Waiting Periods Hampering Growth

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Emergency Department Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hospital Emergency Department, Freestanding Emergency Department), By Condition, By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. emergency department market size is anticipated to reach USD 287.37 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.80% during 2024-2030

Increasing incidence of trauma and emergency cases such as cardiac arrest and stroke in young population is expected to increase ED visits in the coming years. According to a study published in the American Heart Association Journal in May 2021, about 795,000 people suffer a stroke in the U.S. each year, with 87% being ischemic and 185,000 being recurrent. In addition, more than 240,000 people have a transient ischemic attack each year.



In addition, the high risk of transmission of infection, especially during the flu season in winter in the U.S., is expected to boost the market growth. According to the CDC National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, in 2021, cough and fever accounted for 4,655 & 4,650 ED visits, respectively, in the U.S. Measures are being taken to check hospital emergency department responses to infectious diseases.



Moreover, the increasing introduction of new facilities that provide advanced neurological treatment for ED visits is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in January 2023, NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County opened the Brooklyn Neuroscience Center. The facility has skilled staff to treat disorders of the peripheral nervous system, spine, and brain of patients of all ages



U.S. Emergency Department Market Report Highlights

On the basis of type, hospital emergency department segment dominated the market in 2023 with a market share of 94.15% and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The shortage of mental health professionals and the increase in demand for mental health and addiction treatment services are leading to a significant rise in hospital Emergency Department (ED) visits for psychiatric care. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years

On the basis of service, the emergency department services segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share in 2023. The growth of the segment is likely to be driven by various factors, including the growing utilization of data-driven technologies, rise in patient influx to EDs, and increased adoption of Emergency Department Information Systems (EDIS)

Based on condition infectious segment dominated the market in 2023. This can be attributed to increasing medical conditions, such as influenza, pneumonia, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), viral hepatitis, and measles, which require emergency medical care

In October 2023, CareHarmony and Ardent Health Services partnered to offer CareHarmony's AI-powered Chronic Care Management program in Ardent facilities. The program was designed to improve care delivery and support value-based care initiatives

