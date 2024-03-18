Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market Research Report 2024: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2022-2030

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monkeypox vaccine and treatment market was valued at USD 8.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.68 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



The report on the global monkeypox vaccine and treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The study on monkeypox vaccine and treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The monkeypox vaccine and treatment market refer to the commercial landscape associated with products and services aimed at preventing and managing monkeypox infections. This includes the development, production, and distribution of vaccines and treatments designed to mitigate the impact of monkeypox outbreaks. Companies operating in this market focus on research, manufacturing, and strategic partnerships to provide effective solutions, addressing the demand for medical interventions in regions susceptible to monkeypox infections. The market plays a crucial role in public health by offering preventive measures and therapeutic options for individuals and communities affected by monkeypox.

The increasing incidence of monkeypox, accompanied by intermittent outbreaks, serves as a notable catalyst for the market. This heightened prevalence has created a demand for effective solutions and therapeutics, driving growth and innovation within the industry. As stakeholders seek to address the challenges posed by these outbreaks, opportunities for research, development, and market expansion are on the rise. The urgency to combat and manage monkeypox has propelled investment and initiatives, positioning the market to play a pivotal role in public health and safety.



The injectables segment stands out as the fastest-growing category in the monkeypox vaccine and treatment market. This notable growth is attributed to various factors such as the efficacy and rapid response associated with injectable formulations. As the demand for effective monkeypox prevention and treatment options rises, the injectables segment gains prominence due to its convenience, efficiency, and potential for widespread application. This trend underscores the increasing importance of injectable solutions in addressing the challenges posed by monkeypox, contributing significantly to the overall expansion and advancement of the market.



North America is poised to hold the most prominent market share. This prominence can be attributed to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced research capabilities, and strategic investments in the field of infectious disease management. The heightened awareness and proactive approach of North American healthcare authorities in addressing emerging health threats further contribute to this dominance.

Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and government agencies in North America are fostering innovation and accelerating the development of effective monkeypox vaccines and treatments. The region's pivotal market position signifies lucrative opportunities for industry players and underscores its commitment to tackling public health challenges with cutting-edge solutions.



Report Findings

Drivers

The rising prevalence of monkeypox, coupled with sporadic outbreaks, is a significant driver for the market.

Growing awareness and emphasis on global health security and preparedness contribute to the market's momentum.

Restraints

Stringent regulatory frameworks and meeting compliance standards can act as a barrier to market growth.

Opportunities

Increasing research and development efforts aimed at developing effective monkeypox vaccines and treatments present a significant opportunity.

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Bavarian Nordic

SIGA Technologies

Chimerix, Inc.

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

Goldsite Diagnostics Inc.

Emergex Vaccines

Emergent BioSolutions

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Segment Covered



The Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market by Product

Vaccine

Drugs

Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)

The Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market by Gender

Male

Female

Others

The Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Injectables

The Global Monkeypox Vaccine and Treatment Market by End-use

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4a2ovv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.