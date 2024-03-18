HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe Announces Additional Agenda Details

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe today shared additional agenda details in the lead-up to the two-day event taking place at the RAI Amsterdam, May 2 – 3, 2024. Beyond the previously announced keynote sessions, the HR Technology Conference Europe will feature a full slate of Tech Talks, Ask the Experts and much more. Highlights will include:



“Shopping Sensibly: Building a Robust and Nimble HR Technology Portfolio That Helps Your Business, Minimizes Waste and Delights Your Users” – Presented by Dr. Thomas Otter, General Partner of Acadian Ventures, this session will use modern strategy, innovation theory and research to offer attendees a robust framework to make HR technology investment and deployment decisions. Dr. Otter will explore how integration, UX and analytics enhancements create new ways to make solutions work together.

“What Makes an HR (Digital) Transformation Successful?” – Recognizing that HR transformation is never easy, Soumyasanto Sen, Digital Excellence & Transformation Leader at Olympus Corporation, will consider what organizations need to ensure the success of these initiatives. Sen will explain why sustainable transformation projects require a constant journey of re-alignment around business models, processes, operating models, technologies/architecture and organizational culture to do business more effectively in today's digital age.

“Unlock Your Potential to Lead the Tech Conversation from a Human Point of View” – Wendy Van Lerschot, Founder, Investor & CEO, VIE People, will dive deep into what AI can and cannot do in a way that makes it easy for HR leaders to explain to others. Drawing on a five-step AI transformation playbook designed by Stanford University, Van Lerschot will share how these leaders can elevate the human experience in the workplace – and advance their own role in the boardroom.

“The Hyper Human Workplace: How to Make Work Meaningful Again” – In this fireside chat, analyst, author and podcast host Mervyn Dinner of Two Heads Consulting will talk with Nick Holmes, the double award-winning VP of Employee Experience at Avalere Health, about how HR leaders can rethink and reshape the way their teams work. During the conversation, Dinnen and Holmes will discuss designing work to boost experience, engagement and connectivity in an effort to prevent burnout.

“The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is Coming HR’s Way” – With an increased global focus on matters of sustainability that go beyond basic reporting, industry analyst and podcaster Anna Carlsson of HR Digitaliseringspodden, will explain how and why new directives will impact HR. Carlsson will look at where digitalization fits into the push toward a more sustainable future and walk through the steps HR teams need to take.

“The Impact of People Analytics on Business Success” – In this session, Trish Steed, CEO and Principal Analyst of H3 HR Advisors, will provide an overview of the pros and cons, as well as strategies for cutting through the noise and leveraging people analytics in for organizational benefit. Steed will show how organizations can harness the power of this information to drive positive outcomes for both employees and the business as a whole.

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, shared, “The HR Technology Conference Europe promises to be an exceptional event that looks at the issues impacting today’s HR teams from multiple vantage points. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry analysts, practitioners and solution providers, all focused on advancing the HR discipline and improving the very nature of work.”

The agenda for the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe is updated on a regular basis. For the latest, visit https://hrtechnologyeurope.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.