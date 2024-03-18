Foodservice Packaging Market to Cross US$ 121.7 Billion at a CAGR of 6% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by Fact.MR reveals the global Foodservice Packaging Market is forecasted to reach US$ 67.9 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

The market has witnessed significant growth and evolution, driven by the dynamic demands of the food industry and changing consumer preferences. This market encompasses a wide range of packaging solutions designed to meet the unique needs of various foodservice establishments, including restaurants, cafes, fast-food outlets, and catering services.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=465

Key Segments of Foodservice Packaging Market Research Report

By Product Type By Material By Fabrication Process By End Use By Region Plates

Trays

Cups

Bowls

Pizza Boxes Straws

Single-Serve Portion Packs

Clamshells

Lids for Cups

Stirrers

Cutlery Aluminum

Paperboard

Molded Fibers

Plastic

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polylactic Acid

Wood Thermoforming

Die Cutting

Injection Molding Foodservice Outlets

Institutional Foodservice

Online Food Ordering North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Growing trend of on-the-go dining, coupled with the rise in online food delivery services, is driving the demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. Sustainable packaging materials, such as biodegradable and compostable options, have gained prominence in response to growing environmental concerns.

Advancements in packaging technologies, such as barrier coatings and intelligent packaging, are contributing to the market's expansion. The global foodservice packaging market is characterized by a competitive landscape where key players are focusing on innovation, product differentiation, and sustainability to gain an edge.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global foodservice packaging market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2034.

Global sales of foodservice packaging products are estimated at US$ 67.9 billion in 2024.

The market is projected to reach US$ 121.7 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

Polyethylene terephthalate is estimated to account for 29.9% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 20.3% of the global market share by 2034.

“Technological advancements in the foodservice packaging market are enhancing consumer convenience and driving product sales by offering sustainable solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

Key foodservice packaging manufacturers are Pactiv LLC, Gold Plast SPA, Anchor Packaging Inc., Berry Global Inc., and Novolex Packaging. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.

In 2022, Sabert Corporation revealed its latest product line, the Kraft Collection. This collection comprises a diverse range of food packaging solutions crafted from corrugated and paperboard materials. Notably, these packaging options are designed to be recyclable and compostable, featuring post-consumer fiber content, aligning with Sabert's enduring dedication to sustainability.

In 2022, Amcor introduced a new series of paper-based packaging products called AmFiber. This platform underscores Amcor's commitment to consumer-centric and adaptable innovation. AmFiber seeks to redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging by offering a broader range of features and functional benefits, addressing the evolving needs of consumers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=465

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 121.7 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Market Insights: Global Trends and Dynamics in Foodservice Packaging Industry

According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, a leading provider of market research and competitive intelligence, East Asia is anticipated to capture a significant 20.3% share of the global market by 2034. The presence of foodservice packaging producers across various regions globally, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia, has enabled market players to cater to the growing demand while reducing reliance on specific sourcing locations.

In North America, the United States dominates the foodservice packaging market, accounting for a substantial 89.9% market share. Economic conditions play a pivotal role in shaping consumer spending habits and overall demand for packaged food. Additionally, regulatory frameworks and environmental policies drive producers towards sustainable and compliant packaging solutions. Evolving consumer preferences, particularly a rising demand for convenient on-the-go packaging options, further influence market dynamics.

Technological advancements drive innovation in packaging materials and designs, leading to enhanced product differentiation. The competitive landscape and strategic partnerships within the industry play a significant role in determining the positioning and success of foodservice packaging producers in the dynamic United States market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fruit puree market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (plates, trays, cups, bowls, pizza boxes, straws, single serve portion packs, clamshells, lids for cups, stirrers, cutlery), material (aluminum, paperboard, molded fibers, plastic, polystyrene, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, poly lactic acid, wood), fabrication process (thermoforming, die cutting, injection molding), and end use (foodservice outlets, institutional foodservice, online food ordering), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Blister and Other High Visibility Packaging Market : The global blister and other high visibility packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 95 billion by 2033, up from US$ 50 billion in 2023.

Rigid Bulk Packaging Market : In 2022, the global rigid bulk packaging market is valued at US$ 8 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 12.5 billion by 2032.

Brick Carton Packaging Market : The global brick carton packaging market is estimated at USD 10.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 16.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.