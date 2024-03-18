Quantum Cascade Laser Market revenue to hit USD 850 Million by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quantum cascade laser market size is slated to expand at 8% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 850 Million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 300 Million in the year 2022, driven by increasing demand in defense and security applications. Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCLs) are widely used in defense and security applications for remote sensing. They can accurately detect and analyze the characteristics of distant objects, providing valuable information for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes.

In addition, QCLs are important players in infrared countermeasures. They emit high-power infrared radiation that can interfere with or disable infrared-guided missiles, keeping military aircraft (and personnel) safe from potential threats. The U.S. Army, for example, awarded Northop Grumman a contract for full-rate production of the laser-based Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system in April 2021 that could be worth up to $1 billion. It prevents aircraft from being shot down by shoulder-fired and vehicle-launched anti-aircraft missiles.





Quantum Cascade Laser Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel highest growth

C- Mount segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a significant rate

Technological Advancements in Quantum Cascade Laser to Boost Market Growth

Advances in QCLs performance and reliability make them ever more attractive for an expanding variety of sensing and mid-infrared laser sources, as seen in previous year’s demonstration of QCLs with continuous wave (CW) output generated via an intra-cavity, phosphor-converted red-green-blue (RGB) visible laser projector. With an optical output power of 250mW per wave at room temperature, researchers were able to see (using Night Vision Goggles) a beam from 3km away. Among other key measures of merit are in their now offering peak output over 2.5 Watts at 4.4 THz in pulsed mode at 10 K heat sink temperature and over 100 mW in CW mode at 10 K. To date, THz QCLs have covered frequencies from 1.2 to 5.4 THz (without the aid of an external magnetic field.) Technological advancements have enabled the miniaturization of Quantum Cascade Lasers. These lasers can now be produced in smaller sizes without compromising performance. Miniaturization has opened up new possibilities for integrating Quantum Cascade Lasers into compact devices and systems, expanding their potential applications.

Quantum Cascade Laser Industry: Regional Overview

The global quantum cascade laser market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Demand for Precision and Quality of Functions Performed in The Defense Sector to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The quantum cascade laser market in the North American region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The market in the region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for precision and quality of functions performed in the defense sector. The quantum cascade laser is an efficient and cost-effective solution for a wide range of military applications, and its adoption is expected to increase shortly. Moreover, the rapidly expanding food and beverage industry in the United States has also contributed a great deal to the widespread adoption of quantum cascade lasers. Emerson, for example, has developed its Rosemount CT4215 Packaging Leak Detection System to fit into existing production processes. It's capable of taking up to 200 packs per minute and instead of sending adequate packaging down the line and scrapping it later, it uses a quantum cascade laser to detect trace gases coming through the push-through seal on some packs and kicks faulty items immediately.

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies to Drive the Growth in The Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific quantum cascade laser market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The Asia Pacific region offers a promising market for quantum cascade lasers due to its rapidly growing economies such as China, India, and Japan, and increasing demand for energy-efficient technologies. Moreover, the Laser Laboratory's research facilities in the region provide the necessary technologies and expertise to help capitalize on this opportunity. For instance, in December 2021 A Pune-based Defense Institute of Advanced Technology in India announced that the Government has set up two laboratories, an Advanced Laser Laboratory and High-Power CO2 Laser Facility, which will be one of the futuristic and strategic interdisciplinary setups for optics, laser, Quantum, and surface engineering. The Advanced Laser Laboratory comprises six research facilities, including Quantum Cascade Laser characterization.

Quantum Cascade Laser Segmentation by Type

C-Mount

HHL and VHL Package

TO3 Package

The C-Mount segment in quantum cascade laser market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The C-Mount segment is expected to be the most lucrative due to its range of applications, such as LiDAR and spectroscopy. Additionally, the growing demand for laser-based technologies in the medical, industrial, and military sectors is expected to drive the demand for this segment over the forecast period. In addition to their compact size, C-Mount QCLs also have a wide range of available wavelengths spanning 4.05 - 9. 55 µm (2469 - 1047 cm-1) and power levels, which means that they can be tailored to the requirements of myriad applications in various industries. This, combined with the relative inexpensiveness of C-Mount QCLs, makes them an attractive choice across the board. Their small size and low power consumption also make them ideal for space-limited applications.

Quantum Cascade Laser Segmentation by Operation Mode

Continuous Wave Mode

Pulsed Mode

The continuous wave mode segment in quantum cascade laser market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035 driven by increasing demand for high-power lasers in applications such as laser machining, laser printing, and laser welding. For instance, continuous-wave operation refers to the operation of a beam continuously. Here, the beam can be in single resonator mode (single-frequency operation) or multiple modes. The first continuous-wave laser was a helium–neon laser operating at 1150 nm. The continuous wave mode is expected to be driven by its ability to deliver higher power densities and beam qualities compared to the other lasers.

Quantum Cascade Laser Segmentation by Fabrication Type

Fabry-Perot Lasers

Distributed Feedback Lasers

External Cavity Lasers

Extended Tuning Devices

Quantum Cascade Laser Segmentation by End User Industry

Industrial

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Telecommunication

Food & Beverages

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global quantum cascade laser market that are profiled by Research Nester are Repligen Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Aerodyne Research Inc., Power Technology Inc., SacherLaser Technik, Longwae Photonics, Boston Electronic Corporation, DRS Daylight Solutions, Picarro Inc., MG Optical., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Edmund Optics has partnered with ISP Optics to extend its range of high-quality optical components available in over 15 infrared (IR) materials. ISP Optics can make IR components for long-wave, mid-wave, or short-wave applications. The IR materials the optical components and coatings can be made of include germanium (Ge), silicon (Si), zinc selenide (ZnS), zinc sulfide (ZnS), and more.

Repligen Corporation has entered into a License and Commercialization Agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to integrate mutual mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology into the bioprocessing market. The goal of the collaboration is to expand the available uses of Repligen’s OPUS single-use and XCell ATF systems by harnessing the power of mid-IR technology.

