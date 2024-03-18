Women’s Health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Women's Health Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Application (Contraceptives, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Hormonal Infertility, Menopause, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroids, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), by Drugs (Xgeva, Prolia, Mirena, Forteo, Premarin, Lupron, Lo Loestrin, Orilissa/Oriahnn), by Generics/Branded (Generics, Branded) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Global Women’s Health Market was estimated to be valued at US$ 61.0 billion in 2034 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Growing Shift Towards Preventive Healthcare

The women's health market is experiencing a significant shift towards preventive healthcare, driven by increasing awareness and a proactive approach to wellness. Recognizing the importance of early intervention and disease prevention, healthcare providers and consumers alike are placing greater emphasis on preventive measures tailored to women's specific health needs. This shift encompasses various strategies, including routine screenings for breast and cervical cancer, vaccination against HPV to prevent cervical cancer, and education on lifestyle factors that impact women's health, such as diet, exercise, and reproductive health choices. Additionally, advancements in genetic testing and personalized medicine are enabling more targeted approaches to disease prevention and risk assessment. By prioritizing preventive healthcare, the women's health market aims to not only reduce the burden of disease but also empower women to lead healthier lives and make informed decisions about their well-being.

Did COVID-19 have a significant impact on the Women’s Health Market?

The pandemic has disrupted healthcare services, leading to delays in routine screenings, elective procedures, and access to essential reproductive health services for many women. This disruption has raised concerns about the potential long-term consequences on women's health outcomes, particularly regarding missed diagnoses and untreated conditions. On the other hand, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and digital health solutions in women's healthcare, facilitating remote consultations, virtual screenings, and access to telemedicine platforms. Additionally, the pandemic has sparked greater awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and self-care practices among women, leading to increased interest in wellness initiatives, mental health support, and reproductive health education. As the healthcare industry adapts to the challenges posed by COVID-19, there is an opportunity to leverage technology and innovation to improve access to care, enhance health outcomes, and address the evolving needs of women in the post-pandemic era.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Supportive policies and regulatory frameworks

Supportive policies and regulatory frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the women's health market, fostering innovation, and ensuring access to quality care. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide have implemented measures to address women's health disparities, improve healthcare access, and promote research and development in areas such as reproductive health, maternal care, and gender-specific diseases. These policies include initiatives to expand insurance coverage for preventive services, ensure access to affordable contraceptives and reproductive health services, and promote gender-sensitive healthcare delivery models. Moreover, regulatory agencies oversee the safety and efficacy of medical devices and pharmaceuticals targeting women's health conditions, providing assurance to healthcare providers and consumers alike. By creating an enabling environment for investment and innovation, supportive policies and regulatory frameworks contribute to advancing women's health outcomes, reducing disparities, and promoting overall well-being.

For instance, for FY25, The White House has announced a budget of US$390 million as a support for family planning including US$376 million to support its ongoing blueprint that has been implemented in support of maternal health crisis and reduce the maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the country.

Growing investments in Research and Development

Growing investments in research and development (R&D) are fuelling innovation and driving advancements in the women's health market. Pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are dedicating resources to studying gender-specific health issues and developing new therapies and treatments tailored to women's unique physiological and medical needs. This includes research into reproductive health, maternal care, menopause management, breast and gynaecological cancers, and other conditions that disproportionately affect women.

There has been an increasing focus on precision medicine approaches that take into account individual genetic, hormonal, and lifestyle factors to deliver personalized treatments and interventions. These investments in R&D are not only expanding the understanding of women's health but also translating into tangible improvements in patient outcomes, quality of care, and overall health equity. As the momentum for innovation in women's health continues to grow, the market stands to benefit from a pipeline of novel therapies and interventions that address unmet medical needs and enhance the well-being of women worldwide. According to various research institutes it is estimated that approximately 1% of Healthcare research and innovation is invested in female specific conditions beyond oncology.

For instance, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health are long-standing partners and champions for research in women’s health. Until 2020, their organizations along with the NIH represented nearly 60 percent of funding for sexual and reproductive health R&D.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Proliferation of digital health technologies

The women's health market is experiencing a proliferation of digital health technologies, revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered and accessed. From mobile apps to wearable devices and telemedicine platforms, these technologies offer convenient and efficient solutions for monitoring, managing, and improving women's health outcomes. Mobile applications provide women with tools for tracking menstrual cycles, fertility, pregnancy, and managing chronic conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or menopause symptoms. Wearable devices offer real-time monitoring of vital signs, activity levels, and sleep patterns, enabling women to take proactive steps towards better health. Telemedicine platforms facilitate remote consultations with healthcare providers, expanding access to specialized care, particularly for women in rural or underserved areas. Additionally, digital health technologies empower women to become active participants in their healthcare journey by providing access to information, resources, and support communities. As the digital health ecosystem continues to evolve, the women's health market stands to benefit from greater efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced overall wellness.

Growing demand for Reproductive Health and Fertility Services

The women's health market is witnessing a notable surge in demand for reproductive health and fertility services, reflecting evolving societal trends and changing demographics. Factors such as delayed childbearing, increasing infertility rates, and a growing focus on family planning is contributing to this accelerated demand. Consequently, healthcare providers are expanding their offerings to include a wide range of reproductive health services, including fertility assessments, assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), and egg freezing. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on holistic approaches to reproductive health that address both physical and emotional aspects, encompassing preconception counselling, fertility preservation, and support for individuals and couples navigating infertility challenges. The rising demand emphasizes the significance of comprehensive reproductive healthcare and highlights the necessity for ongoing innovation and investment in this crucial aspect of women's health.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Women’s Health Market include Abbott, Bayer AG, Caldera Medical, Cardinal Health, Carestream, Cooper Surgical Inc., Hologic and GE Healthcare. Major players such as Abbott, Bayer, and Cardinal Health exert a significant influence with their extensive experience, global market presence, and diversified product portfolios. Established pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare providers are vying for market share by offering innovative products and services across various segments such as reproductive health, maternal care, breast health, and menopause management. Additionally, start-ups and emerging players are disrupting the market with digital health solutions, personalized medicine approaches, and direct-to-consumer offerings. Key factors driving competition include product efficacy, safety, affordability, and accessibility, as well as branding, marketing, and distribution strategies. Moreover, regulatory compliance, clinical trial outcomes, and customer satisfaction play critical roles in shaping competitive advantage. As the women's health market continues to expand and evolve, companies must differentiate themselves through innovation, customer-centric approaches, and strategic partnerships to maintain competitiveness and capture opportunities in this dynamic landscape.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Bayer collaborated with Hologic in breast cancer imaging include education and hands-on training to support the safe and effective use of contrast-enhanced-mammography (CEM) modality solutions to improve the detection of breast cancer in multiple countries across Canada, the European and Asia Pacific regions.

In July 2022, GE Healthcare unveils latest ultra-premium ultrasound in Women’s Health portfolio. Ultrasound Next-generation architecture behind Voluson Expert 22 includes Voluson graphic-based beam former technology; AI powered tools; and customizable touch panel, color and lighting options. This innovation bought a new idea and product to the industry.

