Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Erikslund)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 18, 2024, 12.15 EET

Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tove Erikslund-Henriksson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 55831/4/4

__

Transaction date: 2024-03-13

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 124 Unit price: 32.58 EUR

(2): Volume: 1003 Unit price: 36.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1127 Volume weighted average price: 35.8017 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505