Racing Simulator Market Forecast to Surge at 15.6% CAGR through 2030: Europe and Full-Scale Types Showing Robust Growth

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Racing Simulator Market by Type (Compact, Mid- & Full-Scale), Application (Personal & Commercial), Offering (Hardware & Software), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (Online & Offline), Component & Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global racing simulator market is poised to accelerate from USD 0.5 billion in 2024 to surpass USD 1.1 billion by 2030, exhibiting a significant CAGR of 15.6%

This burgeoning growth can be attributed to the increased interest in esports events across the globe, strategic initiatives of the motorsport association towards virtual sim racing events, and a heightened demand for these simulators in the realm of entertainment.

Online Sales Channels to Dominate Purchasing Platforms

In the realm of distribution, online sales channels have taken the lead, commanding upwards of 85% of the market share. Benefits fueling this domination include centralized marketplaces for diverse product exploration, availability of comprehensive options aligned with consumer desires, and competitive pricing afforded by the presentation of various merchants. Racing simulator companies are tapping into online platforms to establish direct engagement with consumers, thereby driving down distribution and inventory costs which in return promote competitive pricing and enhanced profit margins.

Full-scale Simulators: The Fastest Growing Segment by Simulator Type

Full-scale racing simulators represent a cutting-edge breed that promises lifelike experiences with state-of-the-art visual and motion technology.

Though starting at a premium price point of USD 12,000, these simulators cater to a distinct segment of professional racing training centers and passionate racing professionals.

The integration of VR headsets and sophisticated motion platforms in full-scale simulators resonates with the dynamic needs of professional racers and aspirants, fueling the segment's rapid growth.

Europe claims the silver medal in the racing simulator market marathon, following North America's lead, with the United Kingdom taking the regional crown. The effervescent motorsport culture evident through events such as the British Grand Prix, and augmented by the proliferation of professional racing teams, contributes greatly to the European market's expansion.

Companies Mentioned

Cxc Simulations

Trak Racer

Next Level Racing

VI-Grade GmbH

D-Box Technologies Inc.

Cruden

Anthony Best Dynamics Limited

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions

Simxperience

Simworx Pty Ltd.

Rs Simulation

Vesaro

Vertical Reality Simulations, LLC

Jcl Simulator

Fpzero Simulators

Dof Reality Motion Simulators

Advanced Simracing

Eca Group

Motum Simulation Pty Ltd.

Simcraft

Profisim S.R.O.

Ckas Mechatronics Pty Ltd.

Prs

Imsim

Simulationstechnik Lingnau GmbH

Cool Performance

Moza Racing

Playseat

Tecknotrove

Faac Incorporated

Avsimulation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkw3el

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.