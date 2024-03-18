Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Industry Report 2024: Market Shares, Strategies, and Long-term Forecasts to 2050

Dublin, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Modular Reactors (SMR): Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts 2024-2050" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) present an alluring prospect in the field of nuclear energy by offering the potential for reusing spent nuclear fuel. This process not only contributes to sustainability but also enhances the efficiency of nuclear waste management. Recycling waste fuel not only minimizes waste volume but also reduces the demand for raw materials, presenting economic and environmental advantages.

One notable innovation in SMR technology is the Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel, which ensures inherent reactor safety through a robust design. TRISO particles, containing radioactive byproducts within layered ceramic coatings, are encased within a silicon carbide matrix, providing exceptional stability even under high temperatures. This technology, refined over six decades of development, offers reliability and safety in nuclear fuel systems.

The growing capacity of renewable energy projects waiting for interconnection surpasses current power plant capacities, posing challenges due to intermittency issues. SMRs emerge as a viable solution to this problem, offering continuous, noncarbonized energy generation. Notably, sodium-cooled fast SMR reactors, operational in Russia, contribute dense, noncarbonized energy to the grid.

In the United States, TerraPower, led by Bill Gates, partners with GE Hitachi to develop sodium-cooled fast reactor SMR solutions, incorporating molten salt energy storage. The Natrium project represents a milestone in providing clean, flexible energy with integrated energy storage, enhancing grid stability. Leveraging decades of expertise, this collaboration aims to revolutionize nuclear energy technology.

SMRs present a compelling alternative to traditional coal, gas, and fossil fuel-based energy generation. Proven technology, as evidenced by their successful deployment in various sectors, coupled with anticipated cost reductions through mass production, underscores their potential to replace outdated energy infrastructure. The upcoming construction of a land-based SMR microreactor by BWXT underscores the commitment to advancing nuclear technology for environmental sustainability and energy security.

In conclusion, SMRs represent a transformative force in the energy landscape, offering a combination of reliability, sustainability, and scalability. As efforts intensify to mitigate climate change and transition towards cleaner energy sources, SMRs stand poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global energy generation.

