Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Johansson)





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 18, 2024, 13.00 EET

Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnus Johansson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 55834/5/6

Transaction date: 2024-03-13

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

1): Volume: 1952 Unit price: 36.2 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1952 Volume weighted average price: 36.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505