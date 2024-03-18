Silo Pharma Files Patent for Groundbreaking Ketamine Implant Therapeutic to Target Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain

Silo reports positive stability of SP-26 for time-release and dosage control

SARASOTA, FL, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that it has filed a provisional patent application titled ‘Methods and Combinations for Managing Pain’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent application includes protection for the Company’s SP-26 implantable drug delivery system for a novel time-released, dose-controlled formulation of ketamine, initially targeted for fibromyalgia. Silo believes that implantable drug delivery may be well-suited for chronic pain management.

“Our SP-26 implant technology is designed to deliver a steady, low dose of ketamine for sustained relief of chronic pain,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo. “We are pleased with the implant’s performance in pre-clinical studies to date. If approved, SP-26 could be the first at-home approved ketamine based therapeutic.”

The next tests of the SP-26 ketamine implant will measure drug dissolution and time-release action.

Silo’s SP-26 is a ketamine-based injectable dissolvable implant for the treatment of chronic pain and fibromyalgia. The subcutaneous implant is being designed to safely regulate dosage and time release, of the pain-relieving treatment. If clinically successful, SP-26 could qualify for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for drug approval.

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company’s lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo’s two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo’s research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.