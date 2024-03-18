Mental Health Screening Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 2379.05 Million By 2032 | CAGR 11.7%: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mental health screening market size and share was valued at USD 891.22 million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2379.05 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2032.
Mental health screening is a test in which an individual answers a standard set of questions to help the healthcare provider check signs of a mental disorder. The questionnaire helps the healthcare provider gain crucial data about the person’s current mood, thinking, behavior, and memory. Mental health screening provides a way to detect signs of mental health conditions in their early stage. If signs of a disorder are detected in the screening, additional tests are needed to diagnose the condition.
There are various types of mental health screenings. Some of these screening tests look for general signs of the most common mental health disorders. Other screening tests are used to detect signs related to specific types of disorders. A screening test is used to check whether a person is at risk of developing a mental disorder, needs additional screening tests to rule out the disorder, or must be given mental health care right away. The advent of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies has resulted in an increase in the mental health screening market demand, thereby driving the industry growth.
Key Findings from the Report
- A significant rise in awareness regarding mental health issues across the globe primarily drives market growth.
- The market is primarily segmented based on technology, age group, application, setting, screening methods, and region.
- The North American region dominated the market with the largest mental health screening market share in 2023
Market Key Players
- Aiberry
- Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit)
- Apple Inc.
- Canary Speech, Inc.
- Clarigent Health
- Headspace Health
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Proem Behavioral Health
- Quartet Health, Inc.
- ResMed
- Riverside Community Care
- Sonde Health, Inc.
- SonderMind Inc.
- Wellin5 USA Inc.
- Woebot Labs Inc.
Mental Health Screening Market Details
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market value in 2024
|USD 982.57 Million
|Market value in 2032
|USD 2379.05 Million
|CAGR
|11.7% from 2024 – 2032
|Base year
|2023
|Historical data
|2019-2022
|Forecast period
|2024-2032
Important Market Developments
- Growth Drivers:
Technological advancements have played a major role in boosting the growth of the mental health screening market. For instance, the advent of online screening tools means individuals can screen for their mental health conditions easily. Besides, novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved the accuracy and effectiveness of screening processes.
The rising consciousness of mental health conditions has led to increased adoption of mental health screening tools and solutions. In the past few years, societal attitudes towards mental health have changed significantly. This change in perspective has resulted in increased willingness among people to ask for help and undergo mental health screenings.
- Trends:
The shift in societal attitudes has reduced the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health disorders. As such, there has been a notable rise in the acceptance of mental health services. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the mental health screening market.
- Challenges:
Societal misunderstandings and negative attitudes toward mental health conditions continue to hamper the widespread adoption of mental health screening tools. Also, insufficient knowledge about the warning signs of mental illness may impede market growth.
Regional Insights
North America: The North America region is anticipated to dominate the mental health screening industry. The market’s growth in the region is primarily fueled by rising demand for mental health services and health reforms in the US. Besides, increased government funding, which has made it possible to develop innovative screening methods, is impacting the region’s mental health screening market size favorably.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Mental Health Screening market report based on technology, age group, application, setting, screening methods, and region:
By Technology Outlook
- AI-Based Screening Tools
- Self-screening mHealth Apps
- Remote Mental Health Platforms
- Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices
- Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions
By Age Group Outlook
- Seniors (Age 65 and above)
- Adults (Age 19–64)
- Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)
By Application Outlook
- Cognitive Disorders
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Cognitive Impairment
- Dementia
- Other Cognitive Disorders
- Behavioral Disorders
- Sleep Disorder
- Social Withdrawal
- Dissociative Disorder
- Hyperactivity
- Self-Harm
- Aggression
- Other Behavioral Disorders
- Physiological Disorders
- Bipolar Disorder
- Eating Disorder
- Substance Abuse
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Other Physiological Disorders
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Psychotic Disorder
- Dissociative Disorder
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Dissociative Disorder
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- Other Psychiatric Disorders
- Wearables, Mobile and other Devices
- Software
- Services
By Setting Outlook
- Online Platforms
- Corporate Programs
- Clinical Settings
- Educational Institutions
- Others
By Screening Methods Outlook
- Clinical Interviews
- Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD)
- Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID)
- Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI)
- Other Clinical Interviews
- Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
- Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12)
- Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A)
- Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS)
- Beck Depression Inventory (BDI)
- Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7)
- Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys
- Biomarker Testing
- Observation-based Assessments
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
