Mental Health Screening Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 2379.05 Million By 2032 | CAGR 11.7%: Report by Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mental health screening market size and share was valued at USD 891.22 million in 2023 and is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2379.05 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Mental health screening is a test in which an individual answers a standard set of questions to help the healthcare provider check signs of a mental disorder. The questionnaire helps the healthcare provider gain crucial data about the person’s current mood, thinking, behavior, and memory. Mental health screening provides a way to detect signs of mental health conditions in their early stage. If signs of a disorder are detected in the screening, additional tests are needed to diagnose the condition.

There are various types of mental health screenings. Some of these screening tests look for general signs of the most common mental health disorders. Other screening tests are used to detect signs related to specific types of disorders. A screening test is used to check whether a person is at risk of developing a mental disorder, needs additional screening tests to rule out the disorder, or must be given mental health care right away. The advent of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies has resulted in an increase in the mental health screening market demand, thereby driving the industry growth.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mental-health-screening-market/request-for-sample

Key Findings from the Report

A significant rise in awareness regarding mental health issues across the globe primarily drives market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on technology, age group, application, setting, screening methods, and region.

The North American region dominated the market with the largest mental health screening market share in 2023

Market Key Players

Aiberry

Alphabet Inc. (Fitbit)

Apple Inc.

Canary Speech, Inc.

Clarigent Health

Headspace Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Proem Behavioral Health

Quartet Health, Inc.

ResMed

Riverside Community Care

Sonde Health, Inc.

SonderMind Inc.

Wellin5 USA Inc.

Woebot Labs Inc.

Purchase a Full Copy of the Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3660/2

Mental Health Screening Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 982.57 Million Market value in 2032 USD 2379.05 Million CAGR 11.7% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Technological advancements have played a major role in boosting the growth of the mental health screening market. For instance, the advent of online screening tools means individuals can screen for their mental health conditions easily. Besides, novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning have improved the accuracy and effectiveness of screening processes.

The rising consciousness of mental health conditions has led to increased adoption of mental health screening tools and solutions. In the past few years, societal attitudes towards mental health have changed significantly. This change in perspective has resulted in increased willingness among people to ask for help and undergo mental health screenings.

Trends:

The shift in societal attitudes has reduced the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health disorders. As such, there has been a notable rise in the acceptance of mental health services. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the mental health screening market.

Challenges:

Societal misunderstandings and negative attitudes toward mental health conditions continue to hamper the widespread adoption of mental health screening tools. Also, insufficient knowledge about the warning signs of mental illness may impede market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mental-health-screening-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Regional Insights

North America: The North America region is anticipated to dominate the mental health screening industry. The market’s growth in the region is primarily fueled by rising demand for mental health services and health reforms in the US. Besides, increased government funding, which has made it possible to develop innovative screening methods, is impacting the region’s mental health screening market size favorably.

Browse the Detail Report “Mental Health Screening Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (AI-Based Screening Tools); By Age-Group; By Application; By Setting; By Screening Method; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mental-health-screening-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Mental Health Screening market report based on technology, age group, application, setting, screening methods, and region:

By Technology Outlook

AI-Based Screening Tools

Self-screening mHealth Apps

Remote Mental Health Platforms

Continuous Monitoring Wearable Devices

Telehealth & Virtual Care Solutions

By Age Group Outlook

Seniors (Age 65 and above)

Adults (Age 19–64)

Children & Adolescents (Age 0–18 Years)

By Application Outlook

Cognitive Disorders Alzheimer’s Disease Cognitive Impairment Dementia Other Cognitive Disorders

Behavioral Disorders Sleep Disorder Social Withdrawal Dissociative Disorder Hyperactivity Self-Harm Aggression Other Behavioral Disorders

Physiological Disorders Bipolar Disorder Eating Disorder Substance Abuse Depression Anxiety Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Other Physiological Disorders

Psychiatric Disorders Psychotic Disorder Dissociative Disorder Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Schizophrenia Dissociative Disorder Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Other Psychiatric Disorders

Wearables, Mobile and other Devices

Software

Services

By Setting Outlook

Online Platforms

Corporate Programs

Clinical Settings

Educational Institutions

Others

By Screening Methods Outlook

Clinical Interviews Diagnostic Interview for Psychological Distress (DIPD) Structured Clinical Interview for DSM (SCID) Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) Other Clinical Interviews

Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys Patient Health Questionnaire-12 (PHQ-12) Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS) Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) Other Self-reported Questionnaires & Surveys

Biomarker Testing

Observation-based Assessments

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Copper Tubes Market Size, Share 2004-2032

Finance Cloud Market Size, Share 2004-2032

Automotive ADAS Sensor Market Size, Share 2004-2032

Land Survey Equipment Market Size, Share 2004-2032

Gene Expression Analysis Market Size, Share 2004-2032

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter