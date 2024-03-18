North America High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market is Poised to Reach USD 654.5 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America high purity calcium sulfate market is projected to attain a market valuation of US$ 654.5 million by 2032 from US$ 455.9 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

High Purity Calcium Sulfate, commonly known as Gypsum, is a versatile mineral with a wide range of industrial applications due to its high purity and whiteness. It is a white crystalline material that can reach up to 99.99% purity on a trace metals basis. This material is essential in various industries, including construction, agriculture, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

The North American industry for high purity calcium sulfate is booming and shows no signs of stopping. Leading with the US, there has been a massive demand increase in different sectors—agriculture, pharmaceuticals, construction, food & beverages. In the realm of agriculture alone does the US use an incredible 0.7 million metric tons of high purity calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner annually. The United States also takes a substantial 300,000 metric tons in the pharmaceutical sector due to its excipient designation. Construction is also seeing substantial growth along with it being commonly used by the food & beverage industry in Canada as a food additive at a rate of 200,000 metric tons per year. Dental applications add a demand of 40,000 metric tons across North America.

On the supply side of the high purity calcium sulfate market, however, things are already looking good and haven’t slowed down since initial boom. A few major players dominate production within the region. Last year US production capacity reached its peak at 1.3 million metric tons and exports stayed robust at 600 thousand metric tons. Prices remain attractive averaging $155 per metric ton in the US and $160 in Canada. The market is well supported with about 25 major active production facilities across North America, with most (18) located in the U.S., and the rest (7) in Canada which has kept sustainability top priority for industries like this; recycling was done to roughly about 20% of production here as well as having an average R&D investment of $5 million per major player thus emphasizing on innovation and responsible practices within their respective fields.

Key Findings in North America High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 654.5 million CAGR 4.10% Largest Country (2023) US (73.9%) By Product Form Hydrated (66.3%) By Function Coloring Adjunct (23.2%) By Industry Food & Beverage (22.7%) Top Trends Increasing popularity of food-grade calcium sulfate

Growing interest in environmentally friendly building techniques

Growing use of calcium sulfate beads in industrial processes Top Drivers Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Agriculture Top Challenges Competition from alternative materials

Fluctuating raw material prices

Regulatory constraints

Application Analysis: Food & Beverage Industry is the Largest Consumer of High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market

The increasing use of high purity calcium sulfate across different industries highlights its value and versatility, leading to a strong demand. The food and beverage industry has seen a great deal of progress in recent years. This is due to its safe profile and functional properties as an additive. As food manufacturers prioritize secure and successful ingredients, the demand for high purity calcium sulfate is projected to rise significantly, which will help to drive market growth.

With regard to the construction sector, it represents a large part of the demand for high purity calcium sulfate. In regulating cement setting times and being a primary component in building materials like drywall and plaster, its important roles establish a direct link between construction activity and the need for this compound. As long as we see expansion in the economy and as long, we build new buildings or need renovations on existing ones, that means companies will need more high purity calcium sulfate. On the other hand, high purity calcium sulfate plays an essential role for agriculture use. How exactly? Well, when used as soil conditioner it helps enhance soil health, fertility that ultimately boosts crop yields. The growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and the need to maximize food production in a changing climate only strengthens how important this compound is needed moving forward into future endeavors within agriculture. Given these facts, it suggests that there will be consistent growth with potentially increased demand for high purity calcium sulfate within this specific sector in the high purity calcium sulfate market.

While pharmaceuticals and personal care products usually represent smaller niche markets, but even so they still rely heavily on high purity calcium sulfate which contributes to overall demand. To give some examples: research experiments may use HP Calcium Sulfate, medications can contain them too along with dental applications such as toothpaste or mouth washes. Casts made from plaster are also widely used in these fields. Additionally ongoing research on its potential use as medication could lead those markets opening up even further expanding their reach up top.

Aside from just those few primary industries — other sectors also contribute greatly to the demand landscape of of North America high purity calcium sulfate market. Paint manufacturers, water treatment facilities, and paper production are also great contributors. The mild acidity and non-abrasive characteristic of this compound broadens its potential applications offering more opportunity for market expansion.

Hydrated Form of High Purity Calcium Sulfate Enjoy Dominance With 66.3% Market Share

The large number of industries that rely on hydrated high purity calcium sulfate shows how important it is. It’s a go-to construction material used in plaster, wallboard, and cement. Its many other applications in agriculture as a soil conditioner and fertilizer are vital for the earth's food security by supplying larger crop yields. Plus, it is even used in food & beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing which speaks to its niche versatility and overall demand stream. One big advantage of hydrated high purity calcium sulfate market that it comes in many forms such as gypsum, hemihydrate, anhydrite. Each form comes with different properties, so they satisfy unique needs of diverse sectors. Like gypsum or hemihydrate being preferred by the construction industry while certain food processing applications might require different hydration states to achieve desired textures or functionalities.

Hydrated high purity calcium sulfate is made from naturally abundant gypsum so there’s no worry about running out anytime soon. Quality concerns are also addressed through purification processes to ensure suitable feedstock for various products. If extra steps are taken during production, calcination specifically, final product properties can be controlled more accurately as well.

Resilient and Adaptive Supply Chain Pictures The North America High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market Positive

The supply chain behind high-purity calcium sulfate in the United States is massive and benefits from an abundance of naturally occurring gypsum. This primary raw material gives manufacturers a reliable source to work with, and that reliability supports the industry’s growth. Sustainability also plays a role here — about 20% of North American production of high purity calcium sulfate uses recycled sources like scrap drywall. Manufacturers have flexibility when it comes to their manufacturing processes, with grinding used for forms like USG Terra Alba and different calcination temperatures producing the anhydrous and hemihydrate varieties. By adapting in this way, the industry can meet specific needs for various end-user sectors.

Distribution is where things really start to get robust and widespread across high purity calcium sulfate market. Manufacturers and suppliers offer an array of products that differentiate based on grade, form, packaging and quality. Logistics are efficient enough that these products can reach intended users in all different sectors quickly while still maintaining integrity.

In construction specifically — which is the main consumer of high purity calcium sulfate — it gets used in plaster, drywall and cement on extensive levels. Agriculture also drives significant demand by using it as a soil conditioner. The food-and-beverage industry relies on it as a firming agent, stabilizer and nutrient supplement too, once again representing a huge portion of demand. Lastly, pharmaceutical companies use high purity calcium sulfate during manufacturing and research as well as an excipient. Regulatory scrutiny poses some challenges for the future of the US high purity calcium sulfate supply chain by potentially impacting demand. But there are opportunities for expansion if manufacturers can afford to widen their product offerings while exploring new customer segments in other sectors.

Managing the Environmental Impact of High Purity Calcium Sulfate Market: Challenges and Innovations

The high purity calcium sulfate industry has a lot to answer for when it comes to its effect on the environment. Though not all of it is bad. Calcium aluminate cements (CAC) were looked into at one point and showed potential for sustainability advancements. One study found that slag cement mixed with 60% slag content actually had more strength compared to commercial medium purity CAC. A method like this could potentially shrink not only the carbon footprint but also costs in producing CAC in the North America high purity calcium sulfate market. Industrialization and urbanization have led to increased pollution and water contamination in recent years. The first step towards protecting people's health and aquatic ecosystems is figuring out which sources of contamination are caused by sulfate pollution in the water itself. So, there’s no doubt about it, we’re going to need some effective strategies when it comes to managing water.

As people begin to understand just how important the environment is, they're looking for new ways to build green buildings. A lot of those ways involve calcium sulfate. This increase in demand has allowed developers to think outside the box for sustainable practices involving calcium sulfate. One big example right now is gypsum-based materials within the pharmaceutical industry. While this doesn't directly impact high purity calcium sulfate market directly, it does shine light on future possibilities utilizing other compounds of calcium such as carbonate’s environmental advantages when used within plastics. When incorporated, these compounds reduce greenhouse gas emissions during manufacturing process as well as petrochemical usage and overall carbon footprints of finished products. All these aspects highlights the true potential the product have in contributing toward sustainable development across various fields.

North American High-Purity Calcium Sulfate Market Key Players

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Boral Limited

Celtic Chemicals Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

JONOUB GYPSUM

PABCO Building Products, LLC.

Penta Manufacturing Company

Solvay SA

USG Corporation

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product Form

Anhydrous

Hydrated

By Functions

Anticaking agent

Coloring adjunct

Dough strengthener

Firming agent

Leavening aid

Texturizer

Others

By Industry

Construction

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings

Paper

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

