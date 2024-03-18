|Series
|RIKV 24 0619
|RIKV 24 0918
|Settlement Date
|03/20/2024
|03/20/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|17,500
|14,588
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.655
|/
|9.500
|95.417
|/
|9.501
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|27
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|23,500
|33,478
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|16
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|16
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.655
|/
|9.500
|95.417
|/
|9.501
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.706
|/
|9.288
|95.560
|/
|9.190
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.655
|/
|9.500
|95.417
|/
|9.501
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.668
|/
|9.446
|95.449
|/
|9.431
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.706
|/
|9.288
|95.560
|/
|9.190
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.643
|/
|9.549
|95.330
|/
|9.690
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.662
|/
|9.471
|95.403
|/
|9.531
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.34
|2.29
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0619 - RIKV 24 0918
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management