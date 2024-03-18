Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 24 0619 - RIKV 24 0918

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 24 0619RIKV 24 0918
Settlement Date 03/20/202403/20/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 17,50014,588
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.655/9.50095.417/9.501
Total Number of Bids Received 1427
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 23,50033,478
Total Number of Successful Bids 1216
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1216
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.655/9.50095.417/9.501
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.706/9.28895.560/9.190
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.655/9.50095.417/9.501
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.668/9.44695.449/9.431
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.706/9.28895.560/9.190
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.643/9.54995.330/9.690
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.662/9.47195.403/9.531
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.342.29