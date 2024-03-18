RevoluGROUP and eSignus: Bridging the Digital Asset Divide Through Revolutionary Integration of Digital and Fiat Payment Fabrics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) (the “Company”) is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with eSignus, a leading developer of blockchain-based solutions and digital asset custody solutions. This landmark partnership is set to redefine the global payment landscape, merging traditional payment infrastructures with cutting-edge custody solutions for the estimated USD $1.42 trillion digital asset market. Together, we aim to revolutionize financial transactions and pave the way for innovative advancements in the industry.

This partnership's heart is integrating with the eSignus platform to provide unprecedented flexibility in payment and fund transfers. This integration facilitates seamless on-ramp/off-ramp for digital asset transactions and significantly enhances RevoluGROUP Global Payment Fabric. The collaboration opens up many channels for making and receiving payments, managing bills, and beyond, catering to the evolving needs of the worldwide consumer and notably empowering the often-overlooked nomadic workers with more versatile financial options.

Daniel Hernandez, CEO and Co-Founder of eSignus remarked, “By combining our strengths, we are enhancing the concept of a seamless and more inclusive financial ecosystem that embraces the digital assets. Our vision aligns perfectly with RevoluGROUP's, and together, we are setting a new standard for global financial transactions, making them more accessible, efficient, and secure for everyone, everywhere.”

Introducing RevoluGROUP Global Payment Fabric

RevoluGROUP is pioneering a transformative approach to global finance. It seamlessly weaves traditional and digital currencies into a dynamic financial ecosystem that transcends borders, empowering individuals and businesses with streamlined, secure, and accessible financial solutions worldwide.

The RevoluGROUP Global Payment Fabric is a highly integrated, versatile network of interconnecting licenses, partner channels and payment networks that support an extensive array of financial transactions on an international scale. This vision embodies the creation of a fluid, secure, and adaptable financial ecosystem, bridging the realms of conventional and digital currencies. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, including blockchain, RevoluGROUP is poised to revolutionize the user experience, offering various payment solutions ranging from cross-border and mobile banking to digital asset based services. This Global Payment Fabric is designed to simplify financial processes for businesses and individual consumers and to pioneer new pathways for financial inclusivity, delivering innovative financial products to underserved communities.

Gavin McMillan, CEO of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., expressed immense satisfaction with the progress of this collaboration, stating, “Seeing my vision of a new, innovative, and collaborative Global Payment Fabric coming to life is truly exciting. The partnership with eSignus signifies a monumental shift in the payment industry, poised to redefine the standards of convenience, efficiency, and security on a global scale. We are not just creating a payment network, we are weaving many different financial transaction solutions into one, making them universally accessible and fundamentally transforming how the world engages with money.”

The company has already begun promoting the Global Payment Fabric to new and existing clients and anticipates announcing more strategic bilateral trading partnerships with clients and alternative payment networks in the near future.

Unlocking the Future of Finance

The partnership with eSignus offers RevoluGROUP the opportunity to expand the reach its Global Payment Fabric to include access to a market with over $1.42 trillion in transaction volumes in 2023. This represents a significant step forward for the Company, and also provides the ability to enter enhance partnerships with digital asset exchanges and other financial service organisations such as providers of digital asset backed loans. A relatively new concept in the financial world, these types of loans allow clients to leverage their digital asset holdings as collateral to secure fiat loans.

About eSignus



eSignus is at the forefront of technological innovation, specialising in secure digital asset management. Renowned for its commitment to the highest security and efficiency standards, eSignus has become a trusted name in the tech industry. The company's flagship product, the HASHWallet, epitomises its dedication to secure digital asset transactions, offering users a hardware wallet that combines state-of-the-art security features with user-friendly operations. Founded by a team of experts passionate about leveraging technology to provide secure, accessible financial services, eSignus has consistently demonstrated its ability to pioneer solutions that bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and the burgeoning world of digital currencies.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $630 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

