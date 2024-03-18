LifeVantage Wraps Up Momentum Academy 2024 with a Focus on Entrepreneurship and Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health at the cellular level, proudly celebrated Consultant success at Momentum Academy 2024 from March 14-16 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was a significant milestone in the Company's commitment to growth, embodying the 'Rise Up' theme and showcasing the U.S. launch of a revamped TrueScience® Activated Skincare Collection as well as the introduction of TrueScience® TrueProtect Daily Mineral Sunstick, a broad-spectrum, mineral-based, sheer sunscreen.

LifeVantage President and CEO, Steve Fife, reflected on the event's impact stating, "Momentum Academy was a resounding affirmation of our 'Rise Up' ethos. It was exciting to witness the LifeVantage community come together, fueled by inspiration and armed with actionable insights to propel these entrepreneurs to new levels of success. This event is a pivotal part of our journey upward, as we continue to advance our innovation agenda and Activation messaging to empower our Consultants."

Momentum Academy 2024 offered attendees an extraordinary chance to advance their businesses through an innovative format. Workshops, seminars, and keynotes provided deep dives into enrollment, retention, and advancement strategies, laying a robust foundation for entrepreneurial growth consistent with the 'Rise Up' theme.

In addition to the new products, the event saw the launch of new Consultant Enrollment Packs and Subscription stacks, highlighting the best of inside Activation (Protandim Nrf2), outside Activation (new TrueScience line), and the best of both, Liquid Collagen. In addition, New Activation videos were introduced along with targeted Enrollment Pack promotions to help drive growth. A Rise Retreat was also announced as part of the Rise Era Incentive for Consultants achieving specific milestones.

Recognition of rank advancements and seller titles added a celebratory flair, honoring the hard work and achievements of the LifeVantage community. Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first female official, delivered a keynote that perfectly aligned with the 'Rise Up' theme, sharing her story of breaking barriers and setting new standards.

For more details on LifeVantage, upcoming events, and the newly launched products and incentives, visit www.lifevantage.com.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

