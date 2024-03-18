Aruna Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Aruna Bio, will be presenting a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences.



Conference and presentation details are as follows:

RESI (Redefining Early Stage Investments) South—March 25, 2024

Format: Corporate Presentation

Session Details: Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: The Whitley Hotel Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta, GA



MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference—April 3-4, 2024

Format: Corporate Presentation

Location: 55 Hudson Yards, New York, NY

If you are interested in meeting with management during the conference, please reach out to your conference representative or Aruna directly by contacting Noah Gilman, Senior Business Development Associate at ngilman@arunabio.com.

