WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 March 2024, 14.00 EET

Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation's own shares

WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 144,230 of the company's own shares to key employees earned based on the restriction period 2021‒2023 of the Restricted Share Plan.

Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 81,890 of its own shares.

