HireVue Joins US Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium

Salt Lake City, UT, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, today announced that the company has joined the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium , established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology ( NIST ), as part of its efforts to further advance the creation of ethical artificial intelligence.

HireVue is collaborating with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium to establish a new measurement science that will enable the identification of proven, scalable, and interoperable measurements and methodologies to promote the development of trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its responsible use. Additional information on this Consortium can be found here .

“HireVue’s membership in the consortium is a part of our ongoing commitment to developing ethical AI that connects talent to opportunity while improving fairness,” said Dr. Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at Hirevue. “These frontier technologies have the potential to completely transform the world as we know it, and it’s a moral and business imperative that experts like HireVue do everything in our power to ensure that the effects of AI are positive.”

Ethical and explainable artificial intelligence is foundational to HireVue’s Human Potential Intelligence, which offers companies a scalable way to hire beyond traditional practices while prioritizing fairness and objectivity. Participation in the consortium is the next step in the company’s ongoing and pioneering work toward transparent and fairer hiring. Previous innovations and investments include the HR technology industry’s first-ever AI explainability statement, algorithmic audits, and the company’s robust interdisciplinary research program.

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

