Infinera and Orange International Network Establish Long-term Partnership to Optimize Network Infrastructure Across Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today a new partnership with Orange, one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. This partnership sets the foundation for a collaboration on Orange’s international backbone network. Orange selected Infinera’s GX Series compact modular networking platform based on its ability to provide high-capacity connectivity with excellent economics. This solution will enable Orange to continue to deliver superior services across its footprint for its wholesale customers as bandwidth requirements continue to grow.



The network deployment project will leverage Infinera’s latest generation of coherent engines and optical line system. Orange and Infinera recently completed a network in the U.S., and will now connect Paris, Marseille, and Bordeaux in France. Spanning 3,000 kilometers (km), this network includes multiple hub cities for international connectivity via submarine landing stations on France’s Atlantic and Mediterranean coasts and connection points for European data centers and additional Orange affiliates.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Infinera,” said Aurélien Vigano, VP of International Transmission Networks at Orange. “By partnering with Infinera, we are glad to add another key supplier to our network in order to reinforce our core backbone infrastructure across France to double our route between three strategic connectivity hubs, adding resilience and capacity to our network. With Infinera’s flexible GX platform, we will be able to seamlessly reinforce our network as new technologies become available, enabling us to keep pace with rapidly growing customer demands, while providing the best customer experience.”

“Infinera looks forward to our long-term partnership with Orange to deliver our GX Series solution on Orange’s new and existing optical transport routes, expanding Orange’s offerings to network operators and wholesale carriers, with resilient and reliable global connectivity capability,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

Orange is one of the leading telecommunications and digital services operators in the world with operations in 26 countries and business services in 220 countries and territories. Its international networks and infrastructure offer global connectivity via 40 submarine cable systems stretching 450,000 km, an extensive system of 800 points of presence spanning over 100 countries, and 45,000 km of optical backbone terrestrial links across the U.S., Europe, Singapore, and Africa.

