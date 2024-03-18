Global Bearing Seals Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 3,961.7 Million by 2032, at 6.32% CAGR: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Astute Analytica study, the global bearing seals market is projected to surpass US$ 3,961.7 million by 2032, up from US$ 2,282.1 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The global bearing seals market is set to expand in the next couple of years. It has been fueled by the rising worldwide demand for bearings across numerous industries. Wherein, the largest consumer of bearing seals is the automotive sector; this includes their integration into wheels, transmissions, and engines. The demand continues to rise due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles. Bearing seals are also used in heavy machinery, such as construction and mining, within the aerospace industry and much more. This range of applications means that it will continue to grow.

Several factors drive the bearing seals market. The world’s continuous industrialization - especially with developing economies - directly results in a higher need for machinery with bearings and their protective seals. Technology advancements allow seal design, materials and manufacturing techniques to bring a product that offers durability, efficiency and suitability for high-demand situations all at once. A big focus on reducing lubricant leaks throughout the industry also demands advanced sealing solutions that help offer more sustainable options. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific remains dominant as both the largest and most rapidly growing market for bearing seals. Other regions such as Africa, South America and some parts of Asia provide plenty potential for future growth when their industrialization gets going.

Leading players such as SKF, NTN Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Timken GMN Bearing NSK do all they can to maintain their competitive edge by investing heavily into research development.

Key Findings in Global Bearing Seals Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 3,961.7 Million CAGR 6.32% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (52.6%) By Type Contact Seal (87.4%) By Application Automotive (57.1%) Top Trends Expansion into emerging markets

Sustainability-driven innovation

Customization of sealing solutions Top Drivers Global industrialization and infrastructure growth

Rise of electric vehicles (EVs)

Stricter performance and environmental regulations Top Challenges Fluctuating raw material costs

Counterfeit products impacting brand reputation

Skill shortages in the manufacturing workforce

Automotive Sectors Contribute More than 57% Revenue to Global Bearing Seals Market

In 2023, the value of the automotive bearing seals market surpassed $2,144.16 million and is projected to reach 1,808,143.3 thousand units by 2027. These seals are key to sealing wheels and belts in vehicles as well as steering wheels and belt tensioners. As more passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) are being produced and sold, their demand is expected to continue growing. The transmission segment will account for about 15% of the total market share before 2032, while the oil seal segment generated over $1,550 million in revenue in 2022. Europe has a huge appetite for these products; its consumption could exceed 350 million units in 11 years’ time. Rising production and sales of HCVs and passenger cars are driving the region’s demand for them - a trend that will be supported further by increased vehicle electrification.

Europe and Asia Pacific are leading contributors to the global bearing seals market with significant revenue figures and unit demands from these regions making up most of its expansion potential. While top players concentrate on strengthening their position within the industry through consolidation efforts, many other vendors compete with one another on prices in order to grow their respective shares of this highly competitive market.

One of the main drivers behind today’s steady rate of growth is heightened awareness from wheeling bearing seal manufacturers about what they call “fuel efficiency” - or rather reduced emissions. Emissions can be reduced by improving fuel efficiency which involves finding innovative ways at reducing frictional resistance between parts that touch each other during operation. Replacement sales have also been helped by growing understanding among consumers about how crucial proper maintenance is in prolonging vehicle lifespans.

Bearing seals market Trend Analysis

Astute Analytica has observed a big trend in the global bearing seals market wherein, smaller companies in the manufacturing industry have started to pay more attention to emerging markets. They are now realizing the huge potential that these countries have in Asia, Africa, and South America. To get a leg up on the competition, larger players are beginning to establish themselves by building facilities in these places. By doing this they can expect to cater to large industrial sectors and gain control of rapidly growing economies ahead of their competitors. Companies that have been focusing on sustainability also seem to be getting an edge over their rivals as well. Some businesses are trying to combat concerns like lubricant leakage and using build materials that don’t harm the environment. Doing so has helped them become more competitive since global sustainability concerns are on the rise.

Customization is another thing that bearing seal manufacturers have been paying attention too. As certain industries become more reliant on high-performance seals, standard ones just won’t cut it anymore, which opens up opportunities for custom builds. Companies who can do this at scale will find themselves with a significant upper hand in the market share race. It seems like M&A’s are happening more often since all companies want to do is keep expanding their reach as quickly as possible. Whether if it acquiring new tech or just entering already-established new markets, this move makes sense when your biggest worry is being beaten out by another company for dominance across the globe.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Bearing Seals Market by Generating More than 52% Market Revenue

Asia Pacific's dominance in the bearing seals market is integral to its standing as a global automotive powerhouse. In 2022, an estimated 37.5 million passenger cars were sold in this wide region that includes the Middle East — indicating the vast scale of its market. China for one, sold 23.6 million cars, illustrating a strong demand for automotive components like bearings and bearing seals across Asia Pacific. On top of being consumers of such products, Asia Pacific also leads as their manufacturer with key players being China, Japan and India. Cheaper labor costs, access to raw materials and favorable government policies work together to give the region its competitive edge in bearing seal production. And with this position combined with growth in the automotive industry means a massive expansion in the Asia Pacific bearing seals market should be expected for years to come.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), mainly within China’s borders, also contributes to the high need for bearing seals among other things in Asia Pacific region’s market. The fast-growing EV sector demands many bearings for different parts and as it continues to boom so will the need for more bearings and tools that rely on them does too. It’s no secret that Japan has an amazing capacity for manufacturing — they produced 4.78 million passenger cars alone in 2023.

Besides cars though, there are many other ways Asia Pacific gets use out of their heavy machinery powered by these versatile tools. One example being business jets which made up about 6% of the world’s active fleet back in July 2022. While Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier and Cessna control most of this particular sector now — due to covid-19 all three companies have seen deliveries decline over time — there still remains potential for future growth within these markets throughout Asia Pacific. And the more these sectors grow, the more demand for bearing seals does too.

Competitive Analysis of the Bearing seals market

The bearing seals market is pretty consolidated, with the top 15 names owning over 60% of the market share. There’s definitely space for smaller companies to exist and compete, but there’s no denying that there are some major players in this space. SKF, JTEKT Corporation, Timken Company, NTN Corporation and others make up the biggest chunk of the market. The market is also home to strong partnerships with automotive vehicle manufacturers and investments in technology. Even though there are some heavyweights here, small specialized firms are finding their own victories within this market. Many focus on niche applications or advanced materials to give themselves a competitive edge against industry giants. This creates a healthy balance of innovation between both big industry leaders and smaller more agile competitors.

Global Bearing Seals Market Key Players

Key Segmentation:

