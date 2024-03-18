Star Equity Holdings to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 22nd

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP), (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Friday, March 22, 2024.



A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on March 22, 2024 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-833-630-1956

1-833-630-1956 International: 1-412-317-1837

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of two divisions: Construction and Investments.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.