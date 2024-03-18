Correction: TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2023

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 02.2024
18.03.2024
TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2023
The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2023 – 31.12.2023.
The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and additional requirements applying to Danish companies.
Stephan Plenz
CEO, TRESU
For further details, please contact:
CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480
CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780
