CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2024 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – is pleased to recognize the 2024 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 5th-7th at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO, to celebrate and recognize visionary and collaborative IT leaders.
“The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers,” stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. “The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value. A highlight of the event each year is when a new class of CIOs is inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. These executives have advanced the field through their work, their community involvement, and their focus on mentoring the next generation of IT leaders. I am honored to celebrate these accomplishments and showcase what IT innovation and exceptional leadership look like.”
This year's featured keynote speakers include Meredith Whalen, Chief Revenue Officer at IDC, who will illuminate the audience with key insights, predictions, and research findings from IDC. Christie Rampone, Former Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, will co-host the awards ceremony and deliver an inspiring keynote emphasizing the significance of compassionate leadership. Lastly, Dan Roberts, Host of the Tech Whisperers Podcast and CEO of Ouellette & Associates, will lead the Leadership Masterclass, featuring Hall of Fame inductees and a diverse cohort of award-winning CIOs.
The agenda offers a diverse range of session formats designed to ensure attendees have ample time and opportunity to engage with one another and delve into topics most pertinent to their interests. A highlight of the event is the Leadership Masterclass, where acclaimed CIOs share candid insights into their triumphs and setbacks, fostering unscripted and genuine discussions. Additionally, Digital Poster Presentations provide detailed 'how-to' insights into award-winning projects, allowing attendees to pose real-time questions to project leaders. These sessions, along with inspiring keynote presentations, deep dives into emerging technologies, and new workshops organized by industry verticals, help IT executives make connections and focus their time on areas that will have a meaningful impact.
Topics on the 2024 agenda include:
- Data management and governance
- Reducing technical debt to increase innovation
- Cost optimization
- Scaling AI for new business models
- Aligning cybersecurity strategies with business imperatives
- Breakthrough team performance
Leading technology companies supporting the event PwC, Publicis Sapient, Automattic, RingCentral, HP Enterprise, FORA, KPMG LLP, AgilityHealth, Compucom, EXL, Delphix, OutSystems, Percona, and Turing, along with our partner IDC. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.
Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.
2024 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Inductees:
- Lori Beer, Global CIO, JPMorgan Chase
- Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ TRANSIT
- Sven Gerjets, EVP & CTO, Mattel, Inc.
- Michael Hites, CIO, Southern Methodist University
- Sue Kozik, SVP & CIO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard
- Shamim Mohammad, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, CarMax
- Bryan Muehlberger, Former EVP & CIO, Vuori
- Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial
- David Nelson, Former CIO, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- Len O'Neill, SVP & CIO, The Suddath Companies
- Michael Smith, CIO, The Estée Lauder Companies
2024 CIO 100 Award Winners:
- 6sense
- AbbVie
- Accenture
- Adobe
- Advent eModal
- Aflac
- Akin Gump LLP
- Align Technology
- Ally Financial
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Aramark & Avendra Group
- Atlantic Health System
- Automation Anywhere
- Avnet, Inc.
- Babson College
- Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation
- Belcorp
- Best Buy
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- BMO Bank N.A.
- BRE Hotels & Resorts
- CalOptima Health
- Casey’s General Stores
- Chipotle
- City and County of Denver
- City of Corona
- City of Virginia Beach
- Coalfire Systems
- Colorado Community College System
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Covanta
- Deloitte Services LP
- Deluxe
- Dine Brands Global
- Dow, Inc.
- Eastman
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Equinix
- Expion Health
- Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DOT
- FedEx
- Feeding America
- Gallagher
- Gates Corporation
- Gilead Sciences
- Intel Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kaiser Permanente
- King County
- Liberty Dental Plan
- Link Logistics
- Marine Depot Maintenance Command
- Marriott International
- Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
- Mastercard
- Mattel, Inc.
- MetLife
- Miami-Dade Information Technology
- Moderna
- Neighborly
- NJ TRANSIT
- Novva Data Centers
- Oceaneering International, Inc.
- OHLA USA
- Opendoor
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Owens Corning
- Paper Transport
- Pearson
- Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System
- PepsiCo
- PGIM Portfolio Advisory
- PITT OHIO
- Putnam Investments
- Reckitt
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Robert Half
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Secureworks
- Sedgwick
- Stanford Medicine Children's Health
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Sun Country Airlines
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Technical College System of Georgia
- The AES Corporation
- The Hartford Insurance Company
- The Home Depot
- The MITRE Corporation
- The Mosaic Company
- TIAA
- Town of Morrisville
- Tractor Supply Company
- TruStone Financial Credit Union
- University of California Riverside
- University of Miami Health System
- University of Texas at Dallas
- UPS
- US Med-Equip, LLC.
- Verizon
About the US CIO 100 Awards:
The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.
About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:
The US CIO Hall of Fame Awards were created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 190.
About CIO:
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on X, LinkedIn and Facebook @CIOOnline & @CIOEvents.
About Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company:
Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, research, and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com.