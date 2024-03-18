CIO Celebrates Innovations in Business Technology with 2024 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards

Boston, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundry’s CIO – the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership – is pleased to recognize the 2024 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. Winners, attendees, and the industry at large will come together this summer at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 5th-7th at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO, to celebrate and recognize visionary and collaborative IT leaders.



“The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards continues a tradition of over 25 years of the highest quality content for IT leaders and their teams. In addition to celebrating 100 organizations during the dinner and awards ceremony, I am thrilled to feature many of these IT leaders as speakers,” stated Elizabeth Cutler, Content Director, CIO 100 Symposium & Awards. “The award-winning teams share a passion for excellence, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to invest in technologies that elevate business value. A highlight of the event each year is when a new class of CIOs is inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. These executives have advanced the field through their work, their community involvement, and their focus on mentoring the next generation of IT leaders. I am honored to celebrate these accomplishments and showcase what IT innovation and exceptional leadership look like.”

This year's featured keynote speakers include Meredith Whalen, Chief Revenue Officer at IDC, who will illuminate the audience with key insights, predictions, and research findings from IDC. Christie Rampone, Former Captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, will co-host the awards ceremony and deliver an inspiring keynote emphasizing the significance of compassionate leadership. Lastly, Dan Roberts, Host of the Tech Whisperers Podcast and CEO of Ouellette & Associates, will lead the Leadership Masterclass, featuring Hall of Fame inductees and a diverse cohort of award-winning CIOs.

The agenda offers a diverse range of session formats designed to ensure attendees have ample time and opportunity to engage with one another and delve into topics most pertinent to their interests. A highlight of the event is the Leadership Masterclass, where acclaimed CIOs share candid insights into their triumphs and setbacks, fostering unscripted and genuine discussions. Additionally, Digital Poster Presentations provide detailed 'how-to' insights into award-winning projects, allowing attendees to pose real-time questions to project leaders. These sessions, along with inspiring keynote presentations, deep dives into emerging technologies, and new workshops organized by industry verticals, help IT executives make connections and focus their time on areas that will have a meaningful impact.

Topics on the 2024 agenda include:

Data management and governance

Reducing technical debt to increase innovation

Cost optimization

Scaling AI for new business models

Aligning cybersecurity strategies with business imperatives

Breakthrough team performance

Leading technology companies supporting the event PwC, Publicis Sapient, Automattic, RingCentral, HP Enterprise, FORA, KPMG LLP, AgilityHealth, Compucom, EXL, Delphix, OutSystems, Percona, and Turing, along with our partner IDC. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Please visit www.cio100.com to learn more about the conference and to register.





2024 CIO 100 Hall of Fame Inductees:

Lori Beer, Global CIO, JPMorgan Chase

Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ TRANSIT

Sven Gerjets, EVP & CTO, Mattel, Inc.

Michael Hites, CIO, Southern Methodist University

Sue Kozik, SVP & CIO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana

Ed McLaughlin, President & CTO, Mastercard

Shamim Mohammad, EVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, CarMax

Bryan Muehlberger, Former EVP & CIO, Vuori

Sathish Muthukrishnan, Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer, Ally Financial

David Nelson, Former CIO, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Len O'Neill, SVP & CIO, The Suddath Companies

Michael Smith, CIO, The Estée Lauder Companies











2024 CIO 100 Award Winners:

6sense

AbbVie

Accenture

Adobe

Advent eModal

Aflac

Akin Gump LLP

Align Technology

Ally Financial

Applied Materials, Inc.

Aramark & Avendra Group

Atlantic Health System

Automation Anywhere

Avnet, Inc.

Babson College

Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation

Belcorp

Best Buy

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

BMO Bank N.A.

BRE Hotels & Resorts

CalOptima Health

Casey’s General Stores

Chipotle

City and County of Denver

City of Corona

City of Virginia Beach

Coalfire Systems

Colorado Community College System

Cornerstone OnDemand

Covanta

Deloitte Services LP

Deluxe

Dine Brands Global

Dow, Inc.

Eastman

Eli Lilly and Company

Equinix

Expion Health

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, U.S. DOT

FedEx

Feeding America

Gallagher

Gates Corporation

Gilead Sciences

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Kaiser Permanente

King County

Liberty Dental Plan

Link Logistics

Marine Depot Maintenance Command

Marriott International

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Mastercard

Mattel, Inc.

MetLife

Miami-Dade Information Technology

Moderna

Neighborly

NJ TRANSIT

Novva Data Centers

Oceaneering International, Inc.

OHLA USA

Opendoor

Oshkosh Corporation

Owens Corning

Paper Transport

Pearson

Penn Medicine - University of Pennsylvania Health System

PepsiCo

PGIM Portfolio Advisory

PITT OHIO

Putnam Investments

Reckitt

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Robert Half

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Secureworks

Sedgwick

Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Stanford University School of Medicine

Sun Country Airlines

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Technical College System of Georgia

The AES Corporation

The Hartford Insurance Company

The Home Depot

The MITRE Corporation

The Mosaic Company

TIAA

Town of Morrisville

Tractor Supply Company

TruStone Financial Credit Union

University of California Riverside

University of Miami Health System

University of Texas at Dallas

UPS

US Med-Equip, LLC.

Verizon





About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that use IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2024 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at www.cio.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event.

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame Awards were created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. The CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 190.

About CIO:

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by Foundry, an IDG Inc. company. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com. Follow CIO on X, LinkedIn and Facebook @CIOOnline & @CIOEvents.

About Foundry, an IDG Inc. Company:

Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data on a global scale. Our intent data and martech platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data, research, and marketing services company. To learn more about Foundry, visit www.foundryco.com.











