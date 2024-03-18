ThriftBooks® Releases Top Books Across the 50 States

SEATTLE, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, has released its highly anticipated Books by State lists. This innovative analysis offers a unique insight into the reading habits of each state, showcasing the diverse literary preferences across the U.S. ThriftBooks provides an in-depth look into both fiction and non-fiction bestsellers by state, revealing fascinating trends and a significant regionality in book popularity.



The 2023 Books by State lists are the result of meticulous analysis, comparing the data of each book bought within a state to identify each state’s unique bestseller. This comprehensive approach allows for a deeper understanding of local and regional reading trends, highlighting the literary tastes that define each state’s cultural landscape. By examining the sales data in such detail, ThriftBooks is able to celebrate the diversity of American readership, illustrating how geographic location influences literary preferences and choices.

The lists reveal notable state-specific favorites, and Elin Hilderbrand and John Grisham appear as the most popular authors nationwide. Hilderbrand secured four spots on the top fiction books list and Grisham two, indicating their widespread appeal.

The top fiction books for 2023 across a variety of states included:

“Our goal was to uncover the reading preferences of each state, going beyond the national bestsellers to highlight the books that resonate most with the people in each region,” said Barbara Hagen, VP of Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “The results are a testament to the diverse literary culture across the country, showcasing everything from local interests to nationwide phenomena.”

The analysis also highlights the enduring popularity of certain genres and topics, such as birdwatching, which continues to captivate readers across the nation. Popular romantasy (romance and fantasy) author, Sarah J. Maas, has also been identified as a consistent bestseller, with Kansas showing the highest proportion of fans, particularly for A Court of Mist and Fury.

In addition to the 2023 data, ThriftBooks offers a look back at the 2013 reading trends, providing an opportunity to see how readers’ preferences have evolved over the last decade. Readers can explore the unique bestsellers for each state and delve into the fascinating world of America’s reading habits here:

“We invite everyone to explore these lists and discover the books that have captured the hearts of readers across the country,” added Hagen. “Whether you’re looking for your next great read or interested in the regional literary trends, our Books by State lists offer something for everyone.”

About the Methodology

To conduct the Books by State analysis, ThriftBooks created a ranking system to determine which unique books were the most popular across the states. Millions of used books were analyzed across the country to determine which books represented something unique to a state yet with wide appeal.