Oportun Wins “Best Use of AI in FinTech” at 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, has been named winner of the “Best Use of AI in FinTech” award as part of the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Oportun has now been honored in back-to-back competitions and three out of the last six years by the prestigious program, including as “Best Consumer Lending Product” in 2019 and “Best Consumer Lending Company” in 2023.



Oportun was most recently recognized for its innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help its 2.2 million members achieve their financial goals. Through the company’s AI-powered borrowing, saving, and budgeting capabilities, it has provided more than $17.8 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped members set aside an average of $1,800 per year in personal savings.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards for our embrace and use of technology to positively impact the lives of our members,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “Oportun is driven by a mission to empower our members to build a better future by holistically addressing two fundamental obstacles to financial resilience: adequate savings and access to responsible credit when needed.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier industry awards program, founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world. The 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 2.2 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $17.8 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.