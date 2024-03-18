fabric and Bounteous x Accolite Deliver Blueprint to Power “Store of the Future”

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoptalk 2024 – fabric , the creators of the next-generation commerce platform, today announced it has entered into a joint partnership with Bounteous x Accolite , a digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands. Together, fabric and Bounteous x Accolite will deliver a composable commerce framework that lays the groundwork for retailers to enable the ultimate store of the future. By leveraging a proven approach to composable commerce, omnichannel retailers can now innovate with packaged products, integration templates, and best practices throughout the commerce lifecycle - from merchandising to fulfillment.



“By partnering with Bounteous on the Composable Commerce Accelerator, we're not just envisioning the Store of the Future – we're building it with a proven approach. By leveraging our suite of commerce services like Product Catalog, Offers, Cart & Checkout, seamlessly integrated with our new OMS and all guided by the Bounteous x Accolite implementation blueprint, we're speeding up time to market for retailers without the risk, and setting the standard for innovation," said Mike Micucci, CEO fabric.

Bounteous’ commitment to co‑innovation its proven model of collaborative partnerships, helps brands compete and win. Now, with the addition of the fabric Commerce Platform and its suite of commerce services, plus native OMS, retailers get the flexibility to deliver enterprise speed and scale to sell and fulfill on any channel. Through this partnership, we jointly developed the Store of the Future accelerator over the last year. Our first deployments saw an increase of >30% YoY on conversion compared to their legacy tech stack. This accelerator includes the technology, integrations, business logic, and best practices to help every retailer realize the same impact.

“Bounteous x Accolite and fabric have developed a strategic approach for the future of e-commerce and omnichannel, rooted in our joint customer success. We've teamed up to put our combined business expertise into the Composable Commerce Accelerator, fast-tracking our customer's ability to unlock agility, flexibility, and tangible business growth through increases in conversion and margin,” said Keith Schwartz, CEO, Bounteous x Accolite.

fabric and Bounteous x Accolite Deliver Omnichannel Retailers Unprecedented Time to Market

The Store of the Future encompasses a variety of innovative technologies and strategies aimed at transforming the way people shop and interact with brands. By redefining personalized experiences, providing seamless omnichannel integration, and powering frictionless checkout anytime, anywhere, the Store of the Future aims to blend physical and digital elements seamlessly, catering to the evolving needs and expectations of modern consumers while driving innovation and competitiveness within the retail industry. To get there quickly, we’ve combined the power of the fabric platform with the proven methodologies of countless implementations with Bounteous.

The benefits of adopting the Composable Commerce (C2 ) Accelerator with Bounteous x Accolite include:

Integrated Omni-Channel Architecture: Seamlessly integrate all systems that enable digital capabilities across all omni-channel consumer touchpoints. Unify siloed and fragmented operational and customer data into a single source of truth that is continuously optimized and actioned against.

Seamlessly integrate all systems that enable digital capabilities across all omni-channel consumer touchpoints. Unify siloed and fragmented operational and customer data into a single source of truth that is continuously optimized and actioned against. Increased Rate of Innovation: A modular approach that allows your organization to introduce new digital capabilities incrementally, regardless of your existing technology stack. Faster time to value to deliver innovative experiences as consumer needs evolve across every touchpoint.

A modular approach that allows your organization to introduce new digital capabilities incrementally, regardless of your existing technology stack. Faster time to value to deliver innovative experiences as consumer needs evolve across every touchpoint. Accelerated Omni-Channel Growth: Make data-driven decisions and focus on investments that drive omni-channel growth quickly. Reduce risks from "Big Bang" replatforms by gradually replacing legacy systems that no longer serve the needs of your organization.



About fabric

fabric is the next-generation commerce platform that is designed to provide the commerce services omnichannel retailers expect to build world-class experiences, anywhere. fabric is on a mission to revolutionize commerce for everyone, and we empower businesses who are striving to deliver commerce that drives conversion and customer outcomes. Leading retailers, including Chico’s, Brooklinen, and Ashley’s Furniture, trust fabric to run their modern commerce business. Headquartered in San Francisco, fabric was founded by a group of industry veterans determined to bring the same technical principles found at Amazon to every company. Learn more at https://fabric.inc .

About Bounteous x Accolite

Bounteous x Accolite makes the future faster for the world's most ambitious brands. Our services span Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. We are guided by Co-Innovation, our proven methodology of collaborative partnership. Bounteous x Accolite brings together 5000+ employees spanning North America, APAC, and EMEA, and partnerships with leading technology providers. Through advanced digital engineering, technology solutions, and data-driven digital experiences, we create exceptional and efficient business impact and help our clients win. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For more information about Co-Innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com .

For the most up-to-date news, follow Bounteous on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Press Contacts:

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for fabric

fabric@offleashpr.com