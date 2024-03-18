UltiSat’s Unified Multi-Path Connectivity (UMC) Integrates Satellite, Wireless, and Terrestrial Services for High Resiliency Communications

CHANTILLY, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications and networking to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced the release of its Unified Multi-path Connectivity™ (UMC) solutions. UMC seamlessly integrates satellite, wireless, and terrestrial services into a single connectivity solution for tactical, rapid response, and remote operating environments. UMC is powered by UltiSat’s new Sigma Gemini™ family of appliances.



UMC provides customers with high availability connectivity via its unique Sigma Gemini™ platform, which employs advanced Software Defined Networking (SDN) tailored for tactical applications. UMC is transport-agnostic (LEO/MEO/GEO satellite, Wireless/LTE, WiFi, Fiber, etc.) and delivers inherent network resiliency and bandwidth optimization for mission critical applications.

“Many of our customers are looking ways to improve the resiliency of their networks, especially as commercial telecom services are increasingly being used in geopolitically contested areas,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “Truly critical missions can no longer afford to be dependent on a single means of communications. Unified Multi-path Connectivity (UMC) brings together multiple types of satellite, wireless and wired technologies, by leveraging advanced software defined networking to deliver a single high reliability network for even the most remote operations.”

In addition to integrating multiple forms of connectivity into a single connection, UMC employs a PACE (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency) network architecture to enhance resiliency. The technology agnostic design also enables backward compatibility, enabling legacy equipment and systems to be integrated with emerging new technologies. The result is an Unified Multi-path Connectivity solution that can evolve with the customers mission and advances in technology.



About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

