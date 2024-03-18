Global Urinal Screen Market to Hit Valuation of USD 2,873.8 million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global urinal screen market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 2,873.8 million by 2032 from US$ 1,541.02 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The demand for urinal screens in public restrooms is evolving, driven by sustainability and smart technology. Growth in the urinal screen market can be attributed to a rise in biodegradable and eco-friendly options that reduce environmental impact as well as smart screens that are compatible with IoT enabled restroom systems. Public restrooms located at airports, stadiums, shopping malls, etc. will remain a major driver for growth due to their need for high-traffic maintenance and hygiene needs. For example, in 2023, an article published in the Journal of Environmental Health Research found that a restroom with urinal screens had 20% fewer bacteria on surfaces than a restroom without one.

Urinal screens offer even more benefits beyond hygiene. They help save water and money by preventing drain clogs which are both costly and disruptive to fix. It is estimated that urinal screens can lead up to a 10-15% reduction in water usage, and they significantly reduce the likelihood of plumbing issues that could frustrate users or put the bathroom out of service completely. A survey conducted by the International Sanitary Supply Association in 2023 indicated how businesses and institutions value cleanliness in restrooms; 76% of respondents agreed clean restrooms are important to a positive customer experience while 68% said it contributes to higher employee morale.

Key Findings in Global Urinal Screen Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,873.8 Million CAGR 7.17% Largest Region (2023) North America (33.5%) By Material Plastics (57.6%) By Application Commercial (75.0%) Top Trends Demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable urinal screens.

Integration of urinal screens with smart sensors and IoT technology.

Focus on aesthetically pleasing urinal screens for designer restrooms. Top Drivers Growing emphasis on hygiene and sanitation in public restrooms.

Need to reduce water usage and plumbing maintenance costs.

Desire for improved customer and employee experiences in restrooms. Top Challenges Market fragmentation and competition from numerous small suppliers.

Lack of standardization in urinal screen designs and specifications.

Commercial Sectors is Leading Consumers of Urinal Screen Market, Control 75.0% Market Share

Key consumers of urinal screens are found across different sectors, especially those ones in commercial buildings like offices, hotels, malls, and restaurants. The commercial sector dominates the market for urinal screens with about 76.5% share in 2023 according to Astute Analytica. Office buildings are particularly interesting. In the U.S., over 5.6 million commercial office buildings exist and a typical 500-employee building uses a lot of water to flush urinals. Water-efficient urinals can reduce this significantly but that's not all. The need for cleanliness, odor control and reduced cleaning time also ensures that demand for urinal screens is stagnant in offices. Similarly, the hospitality industry is another sector that consumes these products largely. With over 54,200 U.S hotel properties around, restroom water usage is at an all-time high so hotels tend to adopt water-efficient touch-free systems for hygiene boosts and savings ultimately leading to increased demand for urinal screens.

Airports and transportation hubs usually have some of the busiest restrooms on earth, thus, maintaining cleanliness with massive user volumes becomes very important here hence the high consumption rate of these products. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the urinal screen market uses over 13,000 urinal screens per annum but they prefer durable long-lasting ones instead of frequent replacements due to growing passenger traffic which shows that demand will never be affected by travel reductions or other factors that would decrease passenger traffic numbers.

Stadiums too face unique challenges in the urinal screen market regarding their restrooms because of huge crowds constantly attending games but it's hard to clean between games without adequate space so they use things like urine diverters and covers which cuts down cleaning time considerably while enhancing overall experience too . Stadium water usage shoots up drastically on game days indicating how crucial it was to come up with systems that save as much as possible such as urinal screens.

Plastics Remain the Dominant Materials in Urinal Screen Market, Holds 57.6% Market Share

Plastic, which holds a 57.6% market share, is the most commonly used material in urinal screens. Within the plastic umbrella, EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) is particularly popular because it can be translucent or transparent. This practical feature allows facility staff to see the underside of the screen — where urine collects and odors are generated — so that they know when cleaning is needed for optimal odor control. Plastics also can hold fragrance materials and slowly release them over time.

Many manufacturers in the urinal screen market blend polymers with fragrances when making their urinal screens, rendering them inherently scented. The ratio of polymer to fragrance significantly affects both the production cost of the screen itself and how long its scent will last in use. A smaller amount of polymer and fragrance makes a “budget” screen that is cheaper but may only stay effective for 5-10 days, while more premium options with higher concentrations might last up to 30 days.

The F-Matic Gel Air Urinal Screens use gels infused with fragrances and enzymes to continuously fight odors for as many as 30 days. They also have micro tubes that allow urine to flow through faster than traditional screens do — which helps prevent splashback onto users’ shoes or clothes — while still blocking malodors from escaping up into the restroom. Less common options like wood veneer or stone are primarily sought after for aesthetic purposes; these materials add a touch of luxury or unique design elements.

Global Urinal Screen Market is Highly Fragmented, Flooded with Local and Regional Players

The urinal screen industry is all over the place. There are countless small-time manufacturers and suppliers in the field, which makes it very difficult for one company to dominate the market. Starting up a business in this industry doesn’t require much capital or technology, so lots of small players join in. These businesses can use common materials like EVA plastic to make their screens and they can easily add fragrances. This results in an overpopulation of regional suppliers offering similar products at lower prices than more well-known brands. On top of that, there isn't a standard way that these screens have to be made. Materials, sizes and fragrances all vary from manufacturer to manufacturer across the global urinal screen market. Because there’s no industry-wide set of rules, low-effort products get made by local companies who don’t care about quality control. Not having consistently reliable options makes life harder for people who need these things.

There also aren't many recognizable brands coming out of this industry because most local manufacturers sell their screens without packaging or labeling. Without any branding on them, buyers can’t differentiate between different sellers’ products at all. When they’re shopping around for high-quality screens, they often just have to guess which one will be better based on how it looks and how much it costs. Local manufacturers are barely visible when looked at where large quantities of urinal screens come from too. A janitorial supply store might stock them that were sourced from different producers, so the original manufacturer often lost in translation as they go through distributors and wholesalers.

E-commerce Reshapes the Traditional Distribution Channel in Urinal Screen Market

Small businesses and individual customers that were once limited by their local suppliers’ options now have access to a vast range of the product through online marketplaces. There are plenty of benefits in this shift, including wider selection, convenience and cost savings due to price comparisons being made easier. E-commerce sites like Amazon, eBay and Alibaba encourage price competition and have clear pricing on all products. Buyers can easily compare prices between brands, suppliers and bulk options for cheaper rates. Online reviews and detailed product descriptions also create an informed buying experience.

The whole world of e-commerce has could lead to smaller players having more influence in the urinal screen market as traditional distribution channels change. Global urinal screen manufacturers are creating direct-to-consumer channels with e-commerce instead of working through distributors. This helps small local manufacturers reach a wider audience too, reducing the need for middlemen. Customers' buying habits have changed because of the convenience of ordering everything online— even urinal screens! When they finally decide on which type to buy, they visit an online store (like this one) where they’ll be able to set up regular orders so their stock never runs out.

While there are challenges like potential shipping costs for bulky items and the lack of physical product inspection, e-commerce is undeniably making the urinal screen market more accessible, transparent, and competitive. It is reshaping traditional distribution channels and empowering both small buyers and smaller market players.

Global Urinal Screen Market Key Players

West Industries

Rentokil Initial plc

Betco Corporation

Vectair Systems Ltd.

Big D Industries, Inc.

Clean Control Corporation

Fresh Products

Impact Products, LLC

Fresh Products LLC

Cleantools Global

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Material

Plastics

Rubber

Vinyl

Metal

Bioactive Material

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

