Motor Grader Market Size is projected to reach USD 7,640.91 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The motor grader is a vital element of heavy construction machinery utilized to level the Earth's surface. The utilization of grading or leveling techniques can yield advantageous outcomes in various industrial contexts, such as construction sites, oil and gas facilities, mining operations, and infrastructure surface leveling.

Similarly, it is employed to maintain and manage flooring, encompassing activities such as cleansing and eliminating particles such as dust, snow, and other forms of debris. The motor grader, also known as the road grader, is a durable piece of equipment equipped with a long blade and utilized in various industries.

Growing Applications in Industries including Mining, Road, and Construction Drives the Global Market

Motor graders are commonly employed within the road construction industry to facilitate the construction of dirt and gravel roads and establish a sturdy and level foundation for larger paved roads. These robust machines are utilized during the construction of paved roads to establish a foundational surface upon which the road surface is subsequently laid. The application of a motor grader in the construction and maintenance of haul roads guarantees the achievement of flat and uniform road surfaces, adequate drainage, and the absence of debris, stagnant water, road degradation, indentations, and ruts. High-quality road infrastructure facilitates efficient transportation and minimizes disruptions caused by inclement weather conditions such as rain and storms, thereby enhancing work productivity.

Rapid Development in Technology Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Technology progress is evident in motor graders, as various manufacturers have introduced graders that integrate state-of-the-art features such as fully integrated, massless, 3D grade control systems. Implementing technological advancements in motor graders has significantly contributed to enhancing their operational capabilities, resulting in notable improvements in precision, effectiveness, and output. The motor graders that have been recently developed demonstrate a reduced need for maintenance, resulting in economic benefits following the initial acquisition.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific motor graders market share is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The market's growth has been primarily attributed to the increasing infrastructure development. The emerging economies within the region are prioritizing the enhancement of infrastructure as a means to bolster the advancement of various sectors. Due to their prioritization of manufacturing facility expansion, countries such as China, India, and South Korea have made substantial investments in infrastructure development, encompassing the construction of road networks and significant industrial centers, to foster industrial advancement. The Government of India has also implemented various significant infrastructure projects, thereby stimulating the demand for graders.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global motor graders market is divided into rigid frames and articulated frames. The articulated frame segment is the highest contributor to the market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the capacity, the global motor graders market is divided into small (80-150 HP), medium (150-300 HP), and large (Above 300 HP). The medium (150-300 HP) segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global motor graders market is divided into construction, mining, oil and gas, and others. The construction segment dominates the global market and is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global motor graders market shareholder and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global motor graders market are Caterpillar Inc., AB Volvo, KOMATSU Ltd, Deere & Company, Sany Group Co Ltd, Calder Brothers Corporation, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V, leeboy, and Veekmas Oy.

Market News

In November 2022, Millar Technology launched an electric motor grader for underground mining. The grader has been built by retrofitting an HBM-Novas 110-M low-profile grader with Miller’s IONIC drive system.

Global Motor Graders Market: Segmentation

By Product

Rigid Frame

Articulated Frame

By Capacity

Small (80-150 HP)

Medium (150-300 HP)

Large (Above 300 HP)

By Applications

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

