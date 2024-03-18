PTX Metals Inc. Board of Directors Welcomes New Member

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTX Metals Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (“PTX” or the “Company”) Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Jean David Moore to the Board and to appoint Felix Lee as Lead Director.



M. Jean-David (“JD”) Moore brings an illustrious career spanning more than fifteen years of experience as a Canadian natural resources’ adviser and as a substantial investor in Canadian mining companies. JD currently serves Director positions at Fokus Mining Corp., Green Canada Corporation and most recently at Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., which was acquired by IAMGOLD Corp., in February 2024. JD Moore holds a master’s degree in forestry engineering from Laval University in Quebec, is a member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Quebec (OIFQ) and has, to date, published more than 75 scientific publications.

“As we continue advancing exploration and corporate activities in 2024, we welcome JD and Felix’s valuable guidance,” says Greg Ferron, President and CEO of PTX Metals Inc.

"I'm very proud to join the PTX Metals board of directors. The team is very dynamic and has made transformative moves in the last few years by adding very interesting and diversified projects. I'm confident as we move forward at least one of them could become a significant deposit,” stated JD Moore.

PTX is also pleased to appoint Felix Lee as Lead Director. He is well known in the Canadian mining community bringing distinguished experience with all stakeholders. He was the President of ACA Howe, an international geological and mining consultancy founded in 1960. As well, Mr. Lee serves as Chairman for the South Timmins Joint Venture Technical Committee.

PTX Metals has completed a share for debt transaction, issuing 700,000 common shares to an arm’s length party in exchange for $35,000 services.

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX Metals Inc. creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project near the “Ring of Fire” in northern Ontario and a 75% interest in the South Timmins Mining joint venture with Fancamp Exploration, which is focused on gold exploration along the Ridout-Tyrell Deformation Zone near IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold operation in the southwest Abitibi.

PTX Metals also holds majority ownership in Green Canada Corporation, which holds uranium assets in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, as well as an option to earn as a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in northwestern Ontario. In addition to its mineral exploration assets, PTX Metals holds a portfolio of net smelter return (NSR) royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

Having put together a strong and diversified project portfolio and an expert technical team, the Company is focused on comprehensively exploring and evaluating each project to maximize shareholder value. PTX Metals is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX. The company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX Metals, please visit the Company’s website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-270-5042

Email: gferron@ptxmetals.com

