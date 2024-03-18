American Kidney Fund Convenes Nation’s Kidney Community for 2024 Kidney Action Week™ March 18-22

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) kicks off its fifth annual Kidney Action Week™, the nation’s only free online conference that draws patients, caregivers, nephrologists, researchers and other experts to participate in a weeklong series of sessions related to kidney disease. More than 5,000 people are expected to participate in 2024 Kidney Action Week. The event is part of AKF’s Kidney Month observance, which is focused on equipping and empowering people with the tools they need to prioritize their kidney health and fight kidney disease.

About 1 in 7 Americans are living with kidney disease, an incurable condition that takes an enormous physical, emotional and financial toll on patients and their loved ones. Nine out of 10 people with early kidney disease are unaware they have it because symptoms usually do not appear until the later stages when kidney damage is more substantial, so it is often referred to as a silent killer.

Kidney Action Week helps people take charge of their kidney health, with each day of the week having a particular theme and providing invaluable educational content on a variety of kidney-related topics, including dialysis, kidney disease prevention, kidney-friendly eating, transplant, research innovations and more.

“Kidney disease is a public health crisis we cannot ignore, with 37 million people affected, including over 800,000 who live with kidney failure,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Kidney Action Week is a critical part of AKF’s mission to ensure everyone has access to the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions about their kidney health. We thank all the patients, advocates, medical professionals and other kidney experts who will join us for this week of action as we work together to fight kidney disease and help people with this condition live healthier, fuller lives.”

As part of Kidney Action Week, AKF will host a Congressional Briefing, “Rare Kidney Disease: Helping Patients Find Answers” on March 19. This online discussion will focus on the need to increase research and public awareness of rare kidney diseases, as well as the importance of earlier diagnosis and improving access to genetic testing and counseling and additional treatments. Speakers include Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.), who along with Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) introduced the New Era of Preventing End-Stage Kidney Disease Act of 2023.

Kidney Action Week sessions include, but are not limited to:

Monday, March 18: Living Well with Kidney Disease

Heart Health and Kidney Disease: What’s the Connection?

Navigating Nutrients: Phosphorus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Empower Yourself: Managing Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease

Tuesday, March 19: Prevention and Awareness through Community Action

Federal Government 101

What’s Happening in the States: An Overview of Current Kidney Legislation in the United States

Kidney Health Coach: Empowering Others to Take Steps to Keep Their Kidneys Healthy

Wednesday, March 20: Navigating the Path to Kidney Health Equity

A Patient Centered Approach to Kidney Health Prevention and Wellness

An Approach to Care Beyond In-Center Dialysis: Dialysis Options at Home

Understanding Transplant: Your Options, the Process and Overcoming Barriers

Thursday, March 21: Conversations for Kidney Health Care Professionals

Kidney Kitchen Pro: Digital Resources for Dieticians

Navigating IgAN: Patient and Professional Perspectives

APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease Spotlight

Friday, March 22: Kidney Innovation Day

Innovations Showcase: Emerging Research

The full schedule of events, along with information on registration, is available at KidneyActionWeek.org.

Kidney Action Week is part of AKF’s Know Your Kidneys™ kidney disease education and prevention program.

Kidney Action Week is made possible thanks to the support of Presenting Sponsor U.S. Renal Care; Event Sponsors Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company and Travere Therapeutics, Inc.; Track Sponsor Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Session Sponsors Ardelyx, Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

