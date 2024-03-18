CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE Launches "Clover Infinity" App to Promote Sustainable Living

New York, NY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In efforts to advance global sustainability, CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE (CCE) announces the launch of its innovative app, "Clover Infinity." This platform is not just an application but represents the future where technology meets sustainability.

CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE (CCE) has been a crucial player in global carbon neutrality efforts through carbon trading, but its mission extends beyond to creating a sustainable ecosystem. With "Clover Infinity," CCE incentivizes users engaging in environmentally friendly and low-carbon behaviors, furthering its mission.





At the core of the "CCE ecosystem" is a walk-to-earn app called "Clover Infinity," which rewards users for green actions with Carbon Reduction Tokens (CRT). These CRTs serve as the gateway to a world where sustainability intersects with technology—redeemable in our affiliated e-commerce stores for sustainable products, donations to environmental charities, or involvement in carbon asset trading.

"Green low-carbon actions, the public is key." CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE is committed to catalyzing shifts in public awareness, behavior, and demand, crucial drivers for environmental progress. CRTs are integral to the ecosystem CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE has created. In the future, CRTs will be linked with Clover Infinity Tokens (CIT), leveraging blockchain technology to not only create more use cases but also to pioneer new rules for carbon markets.

The vision of the "CCE ecosystem" is to connect various ecosystem partners and leverage technology to address challenges in voluntary carbon markets, such as lack of transparency, monitoring the effectiveness of carbon reduction projects, and preventing "carbon raids."

Paul Newman, Chief Strategic Officer of CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE, stated, "We believe that everyone's small steps can aggregate into global strides." The Clover Infinity app embodies our philosophy, guiding the public towards greener lifestyles through incentivization.

The "Clover Infinity" app is now available on the App Store and Google Play, accessible to users on both iOS and Android systems. CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE believes in the capacity for everyone to effect change, and Clover Infinity is the key to unlocking that potential.

For more information about "Clover Infinity" and how to join the green movement, please visit [https://www.ccexc.com/index.html].

About CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE:

CLOVER CARBON EXCHANGE (CCE) is an innovative global carbon exchange established in Seychelles in 2020, headquartered in California, USA. The team comprises carbon market experts, finance professionals, and technology specialists, facilitating transactions of millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually. CCE is committed to achieving global carbon neutrality through carbon trading and establishing a sustainable ecosystem that rewards environmental investments and behaviors. With the launch of "Clover Infinity," CCE reaffirms its mission to drive the green revolution, one step at a time.