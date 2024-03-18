Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8/3/2024
|11,600
|534.10
|6,195,599
|Monday, 11 March 2024
|2,400
|526.18
|1,262,832
|Tuesday, 12 March 2024
|2,500
|522.43
|1,306,075
|Wednesday, 13 March 2024
|2,500
|526.03
|1,315,075
|Thursday, 14 March 2024
|2,400
|526.89
|1,264,536
|Friday, 15 March 2024
|2,500
|523.67
|1,309,175
|In the period 11/3/2024 - 15/3/2024
|12,300
|525.02
|6,457,693
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 15/3/2024
|23,900
|529.43
|12,653,292
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,134,826 treasury shares corresponding to 8.37% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
