Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 8/3/2024 11,600 534.10 6,195,599 Monday, 11 March 2024 2,400 526.18 1,262,832 Tuesday, 12 March 2024 2,500 522.43 1,306,075 Wednesday, 13 March 2024 2,500 526.03 1,315,075 Thursday, 14 March 2024 2,400 526.89 1,264,536 Friday, 15 March 2024 2,500 523.67 1,309,175 In the period 11/3/2024 - 15/3/2024 12,300 525.02 6,457,693 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 15/3/2024 23,900 529.43 12,653,292 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,134,826 treasury shares corresponding to 8.37% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments