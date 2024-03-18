Medigene AG to report full year 2023 financial results on March 28, 2024

Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will report financial results and provide a corporate update for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Following the release of the full year 2023 earnings results and annual report on Medigene’s website, the Company will host a conference call that same day at 3 pm CET / 10 am ET.

Full details for the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Time 3 pm CET (10 am ET) Registration Conference Call: Registration Conference Call here Webcast: Join the live webcast here Conference ID: 20240088

Participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call with the above registration link for the conference call.

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

Following the call, an archived webcast will be accessible on the Investors & Media section on Medigene’s website: https://medigene.com/investors-media/reports-presentations/

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

Email: investor@medigene.com