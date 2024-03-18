Waste360 Announces 2024 40 Under 40 Awards Winners

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 today announces the winners of the ninth annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.



“Congratulations to the 2024 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Our industry is filled with innovators. We were impressed by all the nominations, and we are excited to celebrate all their achievements at WasteExpo,” said Marc Acampora, Market Leader, Waste360.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

The 2024 40 Under 40 Award Winners

Adam Julien, Director of Engineering, IEG - Impact Environmental Group

Aftyn Giles, Principal Planner, Sustainability and Resilience, City of Pittsburgh, Department of City Planning

Andrew Duley Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Seagull Disposal LLC

Andrew Wempe, Director of Operations Support, Republic Services

Anthony C. Martignetti, CEO, Green Materials Management

Bethany Cartledge, Deputy Director, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.

Brandon Lapsys, President, Viably

Brittany LaValley, Sr. Director of Material Advancement, The Recycling Partnership

Caroline Cooper, Vice President, Global Sensor System

Chloe Songer, Co-Founder and CEO, SuperCircle

Christopher A. Drekmann, President, CEO, Bio-MED

Cody Boggs, Chief Operating Officer, Battle Motors

Daniel Marc Gallagher, Recycling Coordinator, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management Department

Darren Warren, District Manager, Waste Connections

Franziska Trautmann, Co-Founder & CEO, Glass Half Full

George Strom, Senior Vice President of Safety, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS)

Heather Miller, Director, Investor Relations, WM

Ian M Patterson, Senior Vice President, Comerica Bank

James Cocita, Director, Brown Gibbons Lang

James Adam Gregory, Vice President, Texas Disposal Systems

James Winters, Operations Manager, Winters Bros. Waste Systems

Julia Mangin, Head of Sustainability, Recology

Katie Kinnear, Director of Engagement Strategy, Rubicon

Kathryn Burgio, Senior Program Manager, New York City Housing Authority

Ketan Shah, Ph.D., Project Professional, SCS Engineers

Lee Daigle, Client Manager, Tetra Tech

Liam Donnelly, CEO, WasteNot Compost

Lindsey Scharg, VP, Fire Rover

Matthew Taylor, Area Fleet Director, GFL

Megan Guarducci, EHS Compliance Manager, Mid Valley Disposal

Niyeti Shah, Founder, Food Systems Collaborative

Rebecca Hu, Founder/CEO, Glacier

Sarah Ziomek, Enterprise Sustainability Programs Manager, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Sean Lukas, General Manager, Casella Waste Systems

Shelby Kaye, Founder and CEO, Broken Arrow Glass

Sophia Hosain, Chief of Waste Diversion Division/ Zero Waste Manager, Baltimore City Department of Public Works

Syeed Md Iskander, Assistant Professor, North Dakota State University

Trevor Blythe, Vice President, Economics, Inc.

Tyler Stefure, Area Fleet Director, GFL

Yvette Cabrera, Director, Food Waste, NRDC

Waste360 Changemaker Award

Franziska Trautmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Glass Half has been honored with the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling, and organics industry.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on May 7 at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability event in Las Vegas. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on X at @Waste_Expo and Linkedin at @WasteExpo.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program is sponsored by GFL Environmental.

