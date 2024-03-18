Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that it will lead Partnering for Sustainability: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam in the fall of 2024.



APF Canada is now accepting delegate applications for this funded mission, part of the Foundation’s 2023-2025 mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia.

The fall 2024 mission will focus on the technology and innovation sectors to spotlight the ideas and solutions Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these sectors. The eighth mission in APF Canada’s Women’s Business Missions to Asia Series, this dual mission to two dynamic economies in Northeast and Southeast Asia will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with businesses in Taiwan and Vietnam to promote gender-inclusive trade, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and catalyze international partnerships between Canadian companies and these key markets in Asia.

Taiwan and Vietnam present ideal market opportunities for Canadian businesses, particularly in the technology and innovation sectors. Both countries have strategically prioritized these industries in their economic strategies and offer attractive incentives to foster growth and collaboration.

While Taiwan has an established high-tech manufacturing ecosystem, Vietnam is an emerging economy aiming to move up the manufacturing value chain. By capitalizing on these complementary markets, Canadian companies can establish a strong foothold and tap into the potential for long-term success and mutually beneficial partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam will feature public conferences with high-level speakers from Canada, Taiwan, and Vietnam to discuss bilateral and regional trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, and SME supports. The delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities with conference attendees.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to Taiwan and Vietnam is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

Key Links:

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director,

Director of Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @AsiaPacificFdn

Like us on Facebook: Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada