Top Construction Projects, People, Practices and Contractors Honored at ABC Convention 2024

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today announced the honorees recognized at ABC Convention 2024, which celebrates the best of the best in merit shop construction, honoring the member companies and individuals who lead the construction industry in representing the association’s core values. ABC Convention 2024 took place March 13-15 in Orlando, Florida.

On March 13, ABC honored the winners of its annual national Construction Workforce Awards, which includes Craft Instructor of the Year, Craft Professional of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. These individuals play critical roles in shaping the future of the construction industry by highlighting construction as a meaningful lifelong career, emphasizing safe work practices and expanding education opportunities.

On March 14, ABC hosted its 34th Annual National Excellence in Construction® Awards gala to honor the most outstanding construction projects and contractors of 2023 for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and inclusion, diversity and merit.

On March 15, ABC recognized the winners of the 2024 ABC Construction Management Competition and the 35th annual National Craft Championships. CMC is ABC’s hallmark competition promoting careers in construction management, featuring teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities who test their skills in project management, estimating, safety, quality control and presentation skills. NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, draws some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlights the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.

The association also honored the 2024 ABC Top Performers. Launched in 2018 as the only ranking of its kind, the Top Performers lists recognize ABC member contractors’ achievements in safety, quality, diversity and project excellence ranked by work hours, with special designations identified.