PIMCO Announces 2024 Managing Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets, is pleased to share the promotion of the officers of the firm to Managing Director.



“Embodying PIMCO’s core values while exhibiting integrity and excellence are qualities we look for in our Managing Director group. Our goal is to have a diverse set of talent that will make a positive impact for our clients’ investments, our firm, and the next generation of talent,” said PIMCO Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Roman and PIMCO Group Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn.

The following officers have been promoted to Managing Director with these objectives in mind:

Masoud Sharif

Mr. Sharif is a managing director and Co-Head of PM Analytics in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was a vice president in quantitative analytics at Barclays Capital. Mr. Sharif was previously an assistant professor in the electrical and computer engineering department at Boston University. He has 17 years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from California Institute of Technology.

Marco van Akkeren

Mr. van Akkeren is a managing director and Co-Head of PM Analytics in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he worked in fixed income strategies at Goldman Sachs and at Morgan Stanley in New York. He has 23 years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a master’s degree in statistics and an undergraduate degree.

Nick Mosich

Mr. Mosich is a managing director and deputy general counsel in the Newport Beach office. He is PIMCO’s head of alternatives legal. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a senior associate with Latham & Watkins LLP, focusing on M&A, capital markets and general corporate matters. Prior to that, he clerked for a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. He has 17 years of legal experience and holds a J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Mr. Mosich is a member of the California Bar.

